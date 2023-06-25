Home » At least 9 dead in an air strike against a market in the Syrian opposition zone
At least 9 dead in an air strike against a market in the Syrian opposition zone

At least 9 dead in an air strike against a market in the Syrian opposition zone

JISR AL-SHUGHUR, Syria (AP) — At least nine people were killed Sunday morning in an airstrike on a bustling agricultural market in northwestern Syria, according to activists and rescue services.

Activists and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based opposition group that monitors the war, blamed Russia, a close ally of Syrian President Bahsar Assad, for the attack on the strategic town of Jisr al-Shughur, near the Turkish border and which is in the hands of the opposition.

The attack came the day after Russia’s largest private military group briefly rebelled against the government of President Vladimir Putin.

The civil defense organization known as the White Helmets, which operates in areas under opposition control in northwest Syria, reported 30 injuries and said it expected the death toll to rise.

“We heard that the critically wounded have been dying after arriving at the hospital,” Ahmad Yaziji of the White Helmets told The Associated Press. “It was a targeted attack on the main agricultural market, where farmers from northern Syria gather.”

Farmers brought the wounded to hospital in bloody vegetable trucks, while activists publicized urgent calls for blood donations.

Neither Syria nor Russia commented on the attack, although Damascus says attacks in the northwestern province are targeting armed insurgent groups.

Northwestern Syria is largely controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al Sham armed group, as well as Turkish-backed forces.

Associated Press writer Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut, Lebanon, contributes to this report.

