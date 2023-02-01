Listen to the audio version of the article

Raw shots where stardust is transformed into introspective and lucid portraits. At Palazzo Reale in Milan: “Vincent Peters Timeless Time”. A selection of ninety photographs, taken in large format, in black and white, in which light tells the sensations, emotions, sometimes the stories of the subjects portrayed and their ability to reflect on themselves, on their icon, part of an increasingly sophisticated star system.

Christian Bale, Kim Basinger, Monica Bellucci, Vincent Cassel, Laetitia Casta, Cindy Crawford, Penelope Cruz, Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon, Michael Fassbender, Scarlett Johansson, Milla Jovovich, John Malkovich, Charlize Theron, Emma Watson, are just some of the characters whose portraits are exhibited in the Apartment of the Princes on the main floor of the Royal Palace. Ten years of work and research carried out between 2001 and 2021 by the German photographer, born in 1969, who, using extremely refined lighting, offers the protagonists of his photos an image far from the covers, from the film sets that celebrate them every day. No longer impalpable icons but authentic and sometimes ruthless figures.

The light

Only one great protagonist: light. Shadows, reflections and chiaroscuro animate well-known faces, this time brought closer to us as dreams sometimes are, when you wake up in the morning. Among the photographs on display, the sequence dedicated to Emma Watson stands out, her white face like a melancholic Pierrot, tears furrow her cheek; the same actress is transformed in other paintings into a young woman who is more angry than sexy, her gaze in the camera dominates every shot. Charlize Theron’s sensuality escapes the viewer’s vision, she modestly covers herself with a sheet and launches her challenge. Monica Bellucci’s story is also constructed in squares, in each one we notice the friendship with the photographer, the intimacy that is created during the photo shoots. The same singular complicity with Vincent Cassell, actor-director, there are several shots that want to investigate her multifaceted personality: a photo is not enough. All the images were created in the legendary Cinecittà studios which, today as in the past, are a point of reference for the creativity of national and international cinema and television.

Cinecittà atmosphere

The photographic project also pays homage to the talent of the art department, the carpenters, workers, painters, stagehands, electricians, film development technicians and all the craftsmen of Cinecittà, who from behind the camera and alongside the directors contribute to the construction of the masterpieces created in the Studios. In each portrait there is an air of a past (or present?) that continues to live. Liz Taylor can be found in that gesture, Anna Magnani in that look, Burt Lancaster or Richard Burton in that movement. Images, faces, hands, eyes which, wherever they fall, are stardust.

Vincent Peters Timeless TimePalazzo Reale in Milan, until 26 February 2023