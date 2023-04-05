He Paris Saint Germain (PSG) wants to remake the team around its youngest star, and also French, Kylian Mbappé, but doing without its other two figures, Lionel Messi and Neymar, points out this Wednesday Le Parisien.

The newspaper, considered the club’s unofficial spokesperson, believes that the PSG squad, rebuilt last summer, “is in ruins” and needs to be redone for next season.

The early elimination in the Champions League, again in the round of 16, and the hesitant march in the national league, where PSG is the leader but has lost the last two games with a game that leaves much to be desired, seems to have convinced the leaders that it is necessary to give an umpteenth turn of the rudder to their project.

The need to drastically reduce the team’s salary bill to comply with the rules of fair financial play makes the president, Nasser al Khelaifi, and his sports manager, Luis Campos, convinced that they must “clean up” next summer to have the necessary resources to carry out this reconstruction, adds the newspaper.

The first case is that of Messi, who arrived for free in the summer of 2021, an impossible opportunity to reject, and with whom a renewal agreement had practically been closed after the World Cup in Qatar.

However, his high salary and his age (he will turn 36 in June) make his renewal increasingly difficult, points out Le Parisien, which also recalls the complaints on Instagram by Jorge Messi, the player’s father and agent, due to leaks about to this topic.

Messi ends his contract on June 30 and his departure, if there is no extension, would be simple. Much more complicated is the case of Neymar, who has a contract until 2027.

Finding a club that wants to sign the Brazilian is very difficult due to his age (31 years) and his high salary (26 million euros net per year), but also because of his tendency to suffer major injuries due to the fragility of his ankles and his feet, as well as his dissipated lifestyle.

On the other hand, Mbappé is presented as the ideal pillar for the reconstruction since he has all the characteristics that are sought: young (24 years old), of local origin, with a strong character and committed.

The episode of the game last Sunday, when in the presentation of the team the name of Messi was whistled by the Parisian fans while Mbappé was acclaimed, they indicate to the leaders of the club the direction to follow.

Le Parisien details that PSG wants to look for young French players with great physical strength, such as Randal Kolo-Muani (now at Eintracht), Khéphren Thuram (Nice) or Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), since names like Aurélien Tchouameni (Real Madrid) or Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), who also fall into this profile, are considered unattainable.

The sports management -according to the newspaper- wants to change the model after seeing how the Parisian midfield has physically disintegrated in the Champions League against Bayern Munich or in the last league defeats. Hence the new commitment to more powerful footballers.