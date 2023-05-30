Home » At Ren Xianqi’s concert, the 23-year-old girl took out a group photo and said that she had known him for 22 years!It turns out… | Everyjingwang-Daily Economic News
Entertainment

At Ren Xianqi’s concert, the 23-year-old girl took out a group photo and said that she had known him for 22 years!It turns out… | Everyjingwang-Daily Economic News

by admin
  1. At Ren Xianqi’s concert, the 23-year-old girl took out a group photo and said that she had known him for 22 years!It turns out… | daily economic news
  2. Video | Ren Xianqi saved her 22 years ago! The girl showed up at the concert to thank her for being “too touching” – Warm Power – Latest Articles | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
  3. Ren Xianqi donated surgery fees, and the woman appeared at the concert 22 years later to thank | Entertainment Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  4. Ren Xianqi donated money to save sick children 22 years later and appeared at the concert to express his gratitude|Guanghua.com Guanghua Daily
  5. 23-year-old female fan thanks Ren Xianqi for saving her life in 22 years Lianhe Zaobao
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Stallone's wife withdraws divorce application and family is shooting reality show jqknews

You may also like

Wos surprised the customers of a Villa La...

Related information about Xiao Zhan and Yang Zi’s...

how the system will work to qualify them...

Tolosa Paz: “There is no possibility of avoiding...

Lvmh Métiers d’art takes over the Nuti Ivo...

must pay for a trip to the Bariloche...

KENZO officially released the first sneaker series designed...

Paolo Portoghesi, the master of choral architecture died

Dodgers beat Nationals 6-1 with a six-run fifth...

Córdoba: the man shot in the neck in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy