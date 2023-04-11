10
For the date 11 of the First National, for Zone A, Estudiante de Río Cuarto plays this Monday at home against Gimnasia de Mendoza, from 9:00 p.m. The transmission can be seen on TyC Sports Play. The match referee will be Juan Pafundi.
El León comes from losing the previous day against Alvarado, as a visitor, 2-1. Those directed by Marcelo Vázquez add up to 13 units and are in the Reduced zone.
Lobo Mendocino, on the last date, won in Mendoza 2-1 against Defensores de Belgrano and wants to continue adding. The team led by Joaquín Sastre has 12 points and is one away from the Rio Cuartense team.