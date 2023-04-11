Home Entertainment At stake: Estudiantes from Río Cuarto tie with Gimmasia de Mendoza, at Candini
Entertainment

At stake: Estudiantes from Río Cuarto tie with Gimmasia de Mendoza, at Candini

by admin
At stake: Estudiantes from Río Cuarto tie with Gimmasia de Mendoza, at Candini

For the date 11 of the First National, for Zone A, Estudiante de Río Cuarto plays this Monday at home against Gimnasia de Mendoza, from 9:00 p.m. The transmission can be seen on TyC Sports Play. The match referee will be Juan Pafundi.

El León comes from losing the previous day against Alvarado, as a visitor, 2-1. Those directed by Marcelo Vázquez add up to 13 units and are in the Reduced zone.

Lobo Mendocino, on the last date, won in Mendoza 2-1 against Defensores de Belgrano and wants to continue adding. The team led by Joaquín Sastre has 12 points and is one away from the Rio Cuartense team.

Formations of Estudiantes de Río Cuarto vs Defensores Unidos:

Results of the First National

First National standings

See also  Telepass and Enel X together: charging cars will be easier

You may also like

They assure that Rodrigo De Paul and Tini...

With $378 million, “Super Mario Bros.” breaks the...

The content quality of online movies has been...

The Pentagon said that the leak of secret...

More and more elements of Inner Mongolia show...

They ordered the intervention of the Patricia Bullrich...

The trial against the alleged murderer of Marisol...

Kyiv, a book festival in the heart of...

China shared a video about what a hypothetical...

This was the shooting in a bank in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy