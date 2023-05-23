Home » At the assembly area of ​​the red carpet ceremony, @大鹏东成鹏 recalled participating in the Huabiao Awards 4 years ago. At that time, I was interviewing, and Shen Teng was walking behind me to steal the spotlight | Dapeng | Huabiao Awards | Dong Chengpeng_Sina News
At the assembly area of ​​the red carpet ceremony, @大鹏东成鹏 recalled participating in the Huabiao Awards 4 years ago, when I was interviewing, Shen Teng was walking behind me to grab the spotlight

#大鹏说沉辽可抢何人的镜##华表奖约奖证议# At the red carpet ceremony assembly area, @大鹏东成鹏 recalled participating in the Huabiao Awards 4 years ago, “I was interviewing, and Shen Teng was strolling behind me Steal the spotlight.” He joked that “Shen Teng can steal everyone’s spotlight”, and bluntly said that the Huabiao Award is very lofty, and it is an award that he cannot get, and he looks forward to having his works shortlisted. It is revealed that the current work is on the movie “Hot”, and I look forward to talking about movies with the actors and audiences from all over the world. #直击华塔奖#

