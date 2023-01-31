Listen to the audio version of the article

A discussion on the future of fashion between major Italian and French players, entitled “Sustainability and innovation: new challenges and opportunities for the sector”. The meeting was held at the French Embassy in Italy, on the initiative of Sopra Steria, a French multinational with six offices in Italy, a European leader in consultancy, digital services and software development.

The interest of the institutions



The relevance of the topic, which concerns a key sector of the economy, soft power and employment in the two European countries, was demonstrated by the speech of the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, and representatives of the institutions , including Christian Masset, French ambassador in Italy and Lucia Borgonzoni, undersecretary of state at the ministry of culture. of full reciprocity. It is a value chain that makes us stronger in global competition by giving us undisputed leadership. Each country has its own peculiarities and strengths, as evidenced by the extraordinary craftsmanship and quality of Italian production that we intend to enhance also through the link on Made in Italy that we are realizing».

Commitments in Europe

«We are in the field together to protect the sector with an assertive position on the European Regulation on Eco-design, especially as regards the obligations to ban the destruction of unsold goods, the digital passport of products, recyclability and the increase in the life span of products – added Urso -. We are convinced that made in Italy must be increasingly sustainable and at the forefront also in the digital and green transition”.

Fashion as a driver of change

«Fashion is one of the sectors in which France and Italy have been collaborating the most and for a long time. Our companies are models on a global scale – explained Christian Masset, ambassador of France in Italy -. For this reason, the issue of reducing emissions from this sector is of great interest to us, as we are two countries committed to promoting a new path to sobriety. France and Italy have taken on this commitment at the European level with Fit for 55, a new European climate target. We are deeply convinced that the companies in the sector, the great protagonists of this transition, will be able to propose innovative and stimulating initiatives so that French and Italian companies can also be inspired in this field”.

The role of the digital transition

«The production chain of the fashion sector, particularly affected by the decisions of the regulators regarding the reduction of climate-altering emissions, presents specific complexities linked to a high degree of fragmentation and different levels of maturity in terms of environmental sustainability – declared Stefania Pompili, CEO of Sopra Steria Italy –. In this regard, the digital transition plays a crucial role as an enabler of energy efficiency and a measurer of the results achieved in terms of compensation. In this sense, an alliance between Italy and France, the reference markets for the sector, can foster digital integration between the production chains and create a European measurement platform that promotes an integrated vision. Innovation therefore places itself at the service of sustainability to create synergies between different but close markets».