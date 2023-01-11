Listen to the audio version of the article

Two great Baroque operas in close proximity, Handel’s “Alcina” and Vivaldi’s “Il Tamerlano”. The first opens the season of the Monte-Carlo Opéra, starring the star Cecilia Bartoli, in her first season at the head of the Monegasque Opéra. The second begins its tour in Ravenna which will take it to the theaters of Emilia-Romagna and Lucca. Total change of atmosphere at La Scala, with the tragic and painful romanticism of Schubert’s “Winter Journey”.

Montecarlo

On 20-22-24-26 Season opening at the Opéra with one of Handel’s major works, “Alcina”, with Cecilia Bartoli, Philippe Jaroussky, Sandrine Piau, among others; conductor Gianluca Capuano with the formation of period instruments Les Musiciens du Prince-Monaco, directed by Christof Loy. We will hear Cecilia Bartoli again in the “Barbiere di Siviglia”, from 16 to 22 April.

Ravenna

On 14-15 the opera “Il Tamerlano” by Vivaldi, conductor Ottavio Dantone with the Byzantine Academy, in the company the baritone Bruno Taddia, the countertenor Filippo Mineccia and the contralto Delphine Galou; directed by Stefano Monti. Everything revolves around passions, up to madness, the sublime mixes with the terrible, beauty with brutality… they are nothing but the continuous oscillation between the high and the low of life”, says the director. The pretext is in fact as historic as the Sultan of the Ottoman Empire Bayezid I and the Mongol leader Timur, who took him prisoner in the battle of Ancyra in 1402; but the opera “Il Tamerlano” is a triumph of inaction dominated by passions. The performance on the 15th (at 3.30 pm) also in live streaming on operastreaming.com. The work can then be seen in Piacenza(20-22), Reggio Emilia(27-29), Modena(3-5 February), Lucca(17-19 February).

Torino

On 11-12-16-19-20 at the Auditorium Toscanini the complete symphonies of Mendelssohn, conductor Daniele Gatti with the Rai Orchestra; on the 11th with a repeat on the 12th the Symphonies n. 1 and no. 3; on the 16th the Symphony n. 2 known as “Lobgesang”; the cycle closes on the 19th with a repeat on the 20th with the Symphonies n. 4 and no. 5. The concerts of 12 (at 20.30)-16 (20.30)-19 (20.30) are also broadcast in live streaming on Rai Cultura and live on Radio3. They are also filmed by Rai Cultura which will broadcast them on Rai5 on delayed TV.