At the Opera House “Julius Caesar in Egypt” by Handel

The glorious Venetian Contemporary Music Festival has reached its 67th edition; founded in 1930, the first Biennale event to accompany the Art Exhibition that had characterized the Biennale since its origins. The 2023 edition, signed by one of our greatest authors, Lucia Ronchetti, explores the universe of digital sound. While two major works in the catalog of their authors, Händel and Britten, are staged, in Rome and Milan, by directors such as Michieletto and Carsen; the anticipation is high.

Venezia

From 16th to 29th the 67th Contemporary Music Festival of the Venice Biennale, directed by Lucia Ronchetti; titled Micro-Music is dedicated to digital sound. It intends to evoke the music generated through microphone pickups and investigate the microscopic nature of sound. It is a festival that aims to enhance the beauty and complexity of digital sound and new compositional horizons. It is divided into six different sections: Sound Microscopies; Sound Installations/Sound Exhibitions; Stylus Phantasticus-The Sound Diffused by Venetian Organs; Club Micro-Music; Sound Studies; Digital Sound Horizons. As part of Sound Microscopies we will listen to premieres of works related to the complexity and diffusion of sound in acoustic space, commissioned by the Biennale Musica to Brian Eno (who will receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement), Miller Puckette (Silver Lion), Francesca Verunelli, Joanna Bailie and Marcus Schmickler. The Sound Installations/Sound Exhibitions section presents sound installation works with different articulations and performance methods, designed for specific spaces in the city of Venice, commissioned by the Biennale. The Club Micro-Music section instead presents experimental electronic performances, entrusted to artists, sound designers, DJs and producers active on the international scene, such as Lamin Fofana, Jjjjjerome Ellis, Jace Clayton AKA Dj Rupture, Steve Goodman AKA Kode9, Loraine James, Aya , Emme, S280F, Soft Break, Yen Tech, Snufkin. Rai Radio3 will broadcast live from Venice the “Music Lessons” with Giovanni Bietti, dedicated to the themes of this Festival; on 21-22-28-29 at 09.00.

Roma

On 17-19-21 at the Opera Theater “Julius Caesar in Egypt” by Handel; conducts a great specialist of the baroque repertoire such as Rinaldo Alessandrini, starring three countertenors such as Raffaele Pe, Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen and Carlo Vistoli, supported by Mary Bevan and Sara Mingardo; directed by Damiano Michieletto. One of the best works by the German composer, who lived for a long time in London, where this work was staged in 1724. “It is a drama about destiny – comments the director – symbolized on stage by a trio of Fates who wrap the protagonist with their threads red, establishing the time of life. A work in which loom the forebodings of a destiny and a death that the frivolous actions of the Roman general seem to want to ward off.”

Milano

On 18-21-24-27-30-2 at La Scala “Peter Grimes”, by Britten. One of the most vibrant and current results of 20th century musical theater is back on stage. Director Simone Young makes her debut on the podium, the show is by Robert Carsen. The protagonist is Brandon Jovanovich, supported by Nicole Car as Ellen and Ólafur Sigurdarson as Captain Balstrode. The performance on October 27th will be broadcast live at 8.00 pm by LaScalaTv. Every evening, one hour before the show, Franco Pulcini will hold an introductory conference in the Ridotto. Young, you are now at the Sydney Symphony Orchestra but best known for your long and successful involvement at the head of the Hamburg Opera. “Peter Grimes” is the thirteenth opera title brought to the Piermarini stage by Robert Carsen, the second by Britten. Since the dazzling debut with “Les dialogues des Carmélites” in 2006, the Milanese have seen very different shows: the excruciating essentiality of Kat’a Kabanova’s aquatic installation, the political mockery of Candide, the geometries of Alcina’s desire, the vertigo of the theater in Don Giovanni and Les contes d’Hoffmann, that of cinema in Fanciulla del West, the cruel chatter of the 1950s province in Falstaff up to the bitter comedy of power and feelings in Handel’s recent Giulio Cesare.