New dramas such as “County Party Courtyard”, “Prosecutor Elite” and “Sauvignon Blanc” are already being arranged! On the afternoon of November 3, at the “2023 Tencent Online Video V Vision Conference”, Wang Juan, vice president and editor-in-chief of Tencent Online Video, introduced some key content for next year. The reporter learned that a large number of high-quality dramas with the same frequency as the times, with life companions, with the blood, and dance with the ancient rhyme and national style are about to meet the audience.

Firework life connects public emotions

At the just-concluded 33rd “Flying Awards” ceremony, works of realism such as “Ebola Frontline” won the “Excellent TV Drama Award” of the 33rd Feitian Awards. The award of “Ebola Frontline” this time is the result of Tencent Video’s continuous increase in coverage and investment in mainstream narrative content in recent years. In Tencent Video’s 2023 drama section, the works of “same frequency with the times” and “with life companions” have also attracted much attention.

Among them, “County Party Committee Courtyard” is another major theme drama of the era after well-known director Kong Sheng following “Shan Hai Qing”. The play focuses on grass-roots cadres and gathers a number of powerful actors such as Hu Ge, Wu Yue, Huang Lei, and Zhang Xincheng; “The Prosecution Elite” starring Di Lieba and Tong Dawei is the first domestic drama to show the professional demeanor of female prosecutors; Kang Honglei directed, written by Zhao Dongling, and starred by Zhang Wanyi, Guo Tao and Liu Lin in “The Banner of the Fathers” , focusing on warmth, telling the growth story of forestry reform and ecological inheritance… In addition to works such as “Happy Face” and “Infinity”, they all focus on the family and country feelings and ideals under the tide of the times, and grasp the emotions of the times. It has both the humanistic depth and the feelings of the times.

In addition, diversified content such as “Ordinary Road”, “It’s Just Love”, “Light Up You”, “Them of Today” and “Even if the Wind Rises” are based on reality, take care of ideals and struggles, focus on dreams and love, through urban fireworks, workplace temperature , parent-child life and other themed stories show a better life, and connect the public’s emotions with fireworks life.

New Expressions of “Blood” and “Ancient Style”

This summer, Tencent Video has achieved outstanding results in many works. It can be seen from this that young people are more interested in traditional culture and ancient content. As a natural attribute of the younger generation, “hot blood” is also an essential element of popular works. The innovative expression presents unique audio-visual aesthetics, and is more in line with the needs of contemporary youth, creating a more “cool” and immersive experience of chasing dramas.

Among them, “Jade Gate from the West” adapted from the tail fish series IP, “Tibetan Sea Flowers” adapted from the novel of the same name by the third uncle of the Southern School, and “Returning to the Market in the South China Sea”, which is reassembled by the “Iron Triangle”… The plate strives to create a novel world full of brains, textures and blood. “Tian Xingjian”, “Snow Eagle Lord” and “Ruyue” focus on presenting the world of fantasy and legend.

Surprisingly, Tencent Video also officially released the poster of “Jin Yong’s Martial Arts World” yesterday. The audience’s long-awaited “Celebrating More Than Years” announced on the same day that the second season is about to start, “Sauvignon Blanc” released the latest version of the film, and “Xing with the Phoenix” released the poster. The chivalrousness of the rivers and lakes and the ancient rhyme and national style in the works have greatly increased the audience’s expectations. Coupled with the continuous upgrading of the production level, the drama is full of oriental aesthetic charm. There is a certain degree of exploration and innovation in promoting Chinese civilization and traditional culture. .

Moreover, in order to provide audiences with refreshing and differentiated content, comedy and suspense theaters are also being planned. Works such as “Please Fall in Love with the Funny Me”, “The Legend of Magpie Sword”, “Wanchun Funny Club” and “Under the Fan City” will achieve real comfort and decompression and create the ultimate sensory experience.

In terms of content, Tencent Video has long adhered to an all-round and advanced layout. Through years of system accumulation, it has achieved high coverage, complete scheduling and continuous output of blockbuster content. In the future, Tencent Video will continue to output high-quality hit dramas. While bringing high-quality spiritual enjoyment to the audience with high-quality content, Tencent Video will carry forward the main theme and convey positive energy and mainstream values.

Text/Moschigtu/Provided by the producer

[

责编：张晓荣 ]