Very special evening of singing, at La Scala, with the soprano Renée Fleming and an exceptional accompanist, the pianist Evgenj Kissin, whom we know well as a great soloist – but not in this capacity. In addition to a very well-structured program of chamber arias, we will also hear Kissin in some pieces for solo piano. While at La Scala the week thickens with great artists – from the pianist Beatrice Rana to the Scala director Riccardo Chailly – in Padua there is the good and special opportunity to listen to a program entirely dedicated to the giant of the twentieth century Igor Stravinskij.

Milano

On the 23rd at La Scala the new Season of the Philharmonic Orchestra opens, with two talents of the new generation. Beatrice Rana is piano soloist for Rachmaninov’s “Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini”. Lahav Shani conducts Beethoven’s Third Symphony. On the 26th at La Scala soprano Renée Fleming with an exceptional pianist like Evgeny Kissin; nice program between Duparc, Liszt, Rachmaninov, Schubert. In particular, Kissin will play Liszt’s solo Marriage (from the “Années de pèlerinage”) and one of the “Valses oubliées”; and two pieces from Rachmaninov’s Morceaux de Fantaisie. On the 28th at 10:30 Riccardo Chailly and the Philharmonic will inaugurate the twelfth edition of the Open Rehearsals, with a program entirely dedicated to Prokofiev’s music, where the first and last symphonies are juxtaposed with the Violin Concerto, played by Emmanuel Tjeknavorian. The cycle of Rehearsals, for charity, allows the public to attend the dress rehearsal of major concerts, allocating the proceeds to important solidarity projects taking place in the Milan area. This year the beneficiary bodies are developing projects to combat educational poverty.

Padova

On the 26th at the Pollini Auditorium, a good opportunity with the Orchestra of Padua and the Veneto with the pianist Maurizio Baglini, Marco Angius conducting, for the complete compositions for piano and orchestra by Igor Stravinskij; moreover, always by the same author, the “Concerto in D” and the “Symphonie d’instruments à vent”.