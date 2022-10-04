Listen to the audio version of the article

Two years early (thanks to the stop of the concerts due to the pandemic), the Philharmonic hall at Lincoln Center in New York reopens completely renovated. A rather important project, with a cost of 550 million dollars; it is always a party when important rooms for music reopen. Other music every night on Rai3 with Stefano Bollani, who confirms himself as a musical talent of rare quality, combined with outstanding qualities as an entertainer; his program is an example of how music (of all genres) can be presented on television. And even different is what will be heard at the Teatro Argentina in Rome for the RomaEuropa Festival.

Via dei Matti number 0

From Monday to Friday on Rai 3 from 8.15 pm to 8.40 pm Via dei Matti Numero 0 is broadcast, the return of Stefano Bollani and his music on television. 25 minutes to sing, but also to discover many new things about music, its history, its properties and why it is such a fundamental element for the existence of all of us. Every day, together with Valentina Cenni and with different guests, a different topic linked to music as a pretext to talk and make music, which is madness and care together.

New York

The New York Philharmonic Orchestra’s refurbished auditorium, David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, will open on the 8th, costing $ 550 mil .; with San Juan Hill – A New York Story, a novelty by jazz musician Etienne Charles. The spaces for the public have been enlarged, the acoustics improved, the capacity reduced to 2,200 seats (from the previous 2,800); approached the orchestra to the stalls, which returned to arrange itself on an inclined plane (as originally, in 1962 – then leveled in 1976).

Roma

On 11-12-14-15 at the Teatro Argentina the “Threepenny Opera”, the famous 1929 work by Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, with the Berliner Ensemble and Barrie Kosky’s white spirit. Founded by Brecht, the Berliner Ensemble wrote one of the most important pages in the history of the theater, placing itself among the most prestigious international institutions. Kosky embraces the social criticisms that run through the text. On a bare stage, inhabited by a giant scaffolding on which the actors climb and move, the director constructs a show with a fun, elegant, extremely engaging form and lets a profoundly contemporary story of violence and love emerge. For the RomaEuropa Festival, which continues until November 20 between prose, dance, music.