At Villa Pignatelli the chamber music concerts of the Maggio della Musica

The warm season begins and here the music moves to spaces other than theaters and auditoriums, making us discover the beauties of the country. Like the Villa Pignatelli in Naples, with its English garden, which welcomes the chamber music concerts of the Maggio della Musica. Or let’s rediscover entire cities, such as with the Jazz Parade which on the 22nd will travel through the streets and squares of Turin, inaugurating the Jazz Festival.

Napoli

On the 18th at the Teatro Acacia a special duo, with the trumpet of Paolo Fresu together with the piano of Uri Caine, opens the Maggio della Musica, which continues at the Villa Pignatelli with chamber music appointments until 25 May. The Villa, with an English garden, is a fine example of neoclassical architecture. The flowerbeds in the garden are arranged in parterres, with rare and exotic plants arranged in a grove. After a complex restoration that involved the Villa and the Park, at the end of 2015 some of the private rooms of the family were also reopened to the public after more than fifty years.

Milano

On 18-21 at La Scala, the last performances of the “comedy in music” Li zite ‘ngalera, by the great eighteenth-century Neapolitan Leonardo Vinci, a beautiful show. Director Leo Muscato, Andrea Marcon conducts, with the Orchestra della Scala on original instruments. Young singing company, with countertenor Raffaele Pe at his Scala debut, Chiara Amarù, Francesca Pia Vitale, Francesca Aspromonte, Marco Filippo Romano, Antonino Siragusa, Filippo Mineccia, Filippo Morace, Alberto Allegrezza and Fan Zhou.

Torino

From 22 to 30 the Jazz Festival, opened by the Jazz Parade starting at 11; and closed on the 30th by Stefano Bollani’s piano in a double concert, first with the Danish Trio and then alone, at the Lingotto. Here is the itinerary of the Jazz Parade: 11.00 Market in via Porpora; 12.00 Market in Piazza Foroni; 1.00 pm Porta Palazzo market; 15.00–16.30 departure from Piazza Palazzo di Città, Via Garibaldi, Piazza Castello, Via Roma, Piazza San Carlo, Gallerie d’Italia.