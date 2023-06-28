ATE complained about the worrying state of the laundry at the Cipolletti hospital

The ATE union issued a statement criticizing the situation suffered by the Cipolletti hospital. They complained about the state of the equipment in the laundry service of the establishment. They assured that they declare themselves in a state of permanent assembly.

They explained from the union that this situation has been suffered since Monday at the hospital. «From Monday the Association of State Workers (ATE) of Cipolletti remains in a state of permanent assembly and mobilization in the Laundry Service of the Cipolletti Hospital“, they assured.

They stated that the measure of force is due to the state in which the teams that belong to the area are. «The measure of force is part of the deplorable state of the equipment and work elements of the sectorr “, they lamented.

From ATE they claim for the state of the laundry. Photo: Courtesy.

And they detailed that the most important case is the state of the washing machine“They have been damaged since March,” they criticized.

What were the measures taken at the Cipolletti hospital?

From the union they assured that they have taken different measures in the hospital to make visible the claim of the laundry sector.

They commented that the washing of disposable materials will not be carried out: «such as camisoles, hats, boots, among others, with the aim of taking care of the only washing machine that, despite all its problems, works».

They will not wash disposable material as a measure of strength. Photo: Courtesy.

They further confirmed that these measures were reported to the Department of Nursing and to the various department heads.

“This claim was made to the authorities on different occasions without obtaining any response, so together with the workers it was decided to take forceful measures. until the minimum working conditions of the sector are guaranteed“, explained Jorge Núñez, Secretary General of the Cipolletti branch.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

