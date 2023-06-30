ATE Cutral Co was shot in the middle of the internal election

The seat that the ate guild has on Tucumán street, between Belgrano and Rivadavia in Cutral Co, was the target of a assault with a firearm against his forehead. In the place, there were workers who carry out the task of the local electoral board. There were no injuries and the electoral complaint was made.

«It works the local electoral board and at 19:45 on Thursday they heard noises like explosions and They referred to shots made against the premises that we have in Cutral Co,” said Jonathan Valenzuela, from the Unity Front Green list, in dialogue with BLACK RIVER RADIO.

He described the fact as a “total act of cowardice and violence” and denounced that “the scenario in the middle of the election period is not minor.” The leader pointed out that it is an act that threatens democracy. “It is very worrying apart from being violent, worrying and against democracy,” Valenzuela stressed.

Later, he said that the situation causes concern, taking into account that it is soon to be a year since the attack that occurred in San Martín de los Andes, where a municipal worker was wounded by a shot.

Valenzuela expressed that they will hold a press conference, so he will travel from Neuquén to Cutral Co to show solidarity with his colleagues and give more information this morning.

“We do not want more violence or that action, that type of pressure, intimidation and malicious acts”, described. Valenzuela -candidate for secretary general- explained that for this reason they are committed to reaching the provincial board of directors to banish these events.

Initially, no injuries were reported. The elections to renew the leadership of the state union in Neuquén will be next August 9.

Listen to Jonathan Valenzuela, from the Unity Front Green list, in BLACK RIVER RADIO:

Tune in RIO NEGRO RADIO. Listen to us on FM 90.9 from Neuquén, on FM 91.9 from Roca, on rionegro.com.ar/radio or through our App (here for Androidhere for iOS).





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

