ATEEZ’s Second Regular Album “THE WORLD EP FIN: WILL” Sells 1.7 Million Copies in First Week

Korean Boy Group ATEEZ Releases Second Regular Album “THE WORLD EP FIN: WILL” with Outstanding Sales

Korean boy group ATEEZ has once again proven their popularity with the release of their second regular album “THE WORLD EP FIN: WILL” on December 1st. According to Hanteo Chart statistics, the album sold a remarkable 1.7 million 7,870 copies in the first week alone, from December 1st to 7th.

This latest album marks ATEEZ’s first regular album in 4 years, following the release of “TREASURE EP.FIN: All To Action” in 2019, which also saw impressive sales of approximately 910,000 copies on the first day of release.

Earlier this year, ATEEZ’s 9th mini-album “THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW” released in June, sold 1.521,226 copies in the first week, also surpassing their previous album’s performance and becoming their third album to exceed one million in sales.

The achievements of ATEEZ reflect their growing popularity both domestically and internationally, solidifying their status as one of the leading K-pop groups in the industry.

ATEEZ had made a splash at the 2023 MAMA AWARDS, where they attended in style and exuded their charm and talent, capturing the hearts of fans and industry professionals alike.

As ATEEZ continues to break new ground and achieve new milestones, fans eagerly anticipate what the future holds for this talented and successful group.

