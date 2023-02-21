“Atelier Ryza 3” released the song sung by “suis from Yorushika”!New PV released

The song sung by “suis from Yorushika” is released! The new PV will also be revealed at the same time!

The ending theme will be sung by “suis from Yorushika”!

The latest trailer featuring suis’ new song “Travelers” was also released.

【Synopsis】

Mysterious archipelagos suddenly appeared near Kuken Island, where Ryza and the others lived.

These islands negatively impacted the controls on Kouken Island.

Lysa and her team went to the mysterious islands to investigate, and saw a huge mysterious door on the island.

Lysa and the others believed that a way to save Kuken Island could be found behind the door, so they embarked on a grand adventure about the “key” and “root of alchemy”—

“Vientiane Grand Ceremony” will bring——

At the beginning of the adventure, during the investigation of the Kirk Islands, Lysa suddenly heard a mysterious voice leading her to approach the “Vientiane Ceremony”.

Lysa and the others believed that the “Vientiane Ceremony” was one of the clues to save Kuken Island, so a group of people followed the traces of the “Vientiane Ceremony” and embarked on an adventure journey.

What will the “Vientiane Grand Ceremony” bring——

“Vientiane Grand Ceremony” means the vision and goal of the alchemist.

What Lysa heard, however, was a voice leading her closer to the Great Ceremony.

What is the reason for calling the alchemist——

Lysa and the others are determined to open the door on the Kirk Islands and go to the location of the “Vientiane Ceremony”.

At the end of the journey to save Keuken Island, 11 partners will challenge the final problem——

Special

The ending theme will be sung by “suis from YORUSHIKA”!

The ending theme song “Travelers” will be sung by suis, who is very active as the lead singer of the band “YORUSHIKA”.

Served as the lead vocalist of the band “YORUSHIKA” which has been active since 2017.

The third album “Pirates” released under the name of YORUSHIKA once ranked first in Billboard’s comprehensive album chart.

The singing voice is quite transparent, and it is good at performing different performances in conjunction with the music, and has been widely praised by many parties.

Why do we feel homesick for summer?

Why do we love summer?

What is the so-called summer style?

I also started an adventurous journey with Lysa, talking to the original heart sleeping deep in my heart.

The excitement of encountering a beautiful world that you have never known.

Although separated by the screen, it seems to be surrounded by that clear air…

The future is still long, and my heart is full of expectations.

As a novice adventurer, I am honored to sing the ending song this time.

This beautiful song makes everything on the journey a warm touch.

In the last summer, at the end of the adventure, how do you feel when you hear this song… I am looking forward to it!

suis from YORUSHIKA

The latest plot trailer featuring suis’ new song has been released simultaneously!

Digital Deluxe Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition with season pass are on sale at the same time!

Plus an early purchase bonus!

The pre-order bonus of the download version is open!

Purchase the first batch of Chinese physical version to get the first batch of special coupons for the Chinese physical version!

“Welcome to Raisa Workshop” Diamond Sign Drawing Board

The first batch of bonus codes for the Chinese physical version

Carefully drawn for Asian players

A drawing board with diamond color signatures copied and signed by Mr. Toridamono!

※The size is about A5 (W148xH210mm).

※The picture is an illustration.

※Purchase the first batch of Chinese physical version to get this special code.

This work will be linked with multiple works to save data!

Remark ※The save data link bonus is applicable to “Atelier Ryza”, “Atelier Ryza 2” PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™/Steam® version, and “Atelier Ryza 2” PlayStation®5/PlayStation ®4/Nintendo Switch™/Steam® version. ※If you play “Atelier Ryza 3” on a console that has the system save data of the target work, you can get a save data linkage bonus. ※Play the PS5™ version of “Atelier Ryza 3” with a PS5™ host that saves the system save data of the PS4™ version of the linked work, and you can get the save data link bonus.

A BOX containing luxurious bonuses is also on sale at the same time!

Special edition

Suggested selling price:NT$2,810 ① For Ryza, the pre-release costume “Ocean Breeze of the Kuken Beach” download serial number ②Atelier Ryza 3 Art Album ③Atelier Ryza 3 Acrylic Mini Figure Charm ④Atelier Ryza 3 Special Binder 2 Sets ⑤Atelier Ryza 3 New Illustrations B2 Cloth Poster ※The bundled content or name of the special edition may be changed without warning. ※Ryza’s exclusive pre-release costume “Ocean Breeze of the Kuken Beach” may be released for free in the future.

Collector’s Edition

Suggested selling price:NT$5,390 ①Atelier Ryza 3 Special Edition Bundled Contents ②Atelier Ryza 3 Original Key Case ③Atelier Ryza 3 A1 hanging scroll with newly drawn illustrations ④Atelier Ryza 3 Past dynasties physical version cover illustration Acrylic key ring 3 sets ⑤ Atelier Ryza 3 Collectible Cards Set of 12 ※The content or name of the Collector’s Edition may be changed without warning. ※Ryza’s exclusive pre-release costume “Ocean Breeze of the Kuken Beach” may be released for free in the future.

■”Atelier Ryza 3 ~The Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key~” product introduction