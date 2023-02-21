Home Entertainment “Atelier Ryza 3” released the song sung by “suis from Yorushika”!New PV release- DoNews game
Entertainment

“Atelier Ryza 3” released the song sung by “suis from Yorushika”!New PV release- DoNews game

by admin
“Atelier Ryza 3” released the song sung by “suis from Yorushika”!New PV release- DoNews game

“Atelier Ryza 3” released the song sung by “suis from Yorushika”!New PV released

Qin Zeyu2023-02-21 10:54:19

The song sung by “suis from Yorushika” is released! The new PV will also be revealed at the same time!

The ending theme will be sung by “suis from Yorushika”!

The latest trailer featuring suis’ new song “Travelers” was also released.

【Synopsis】

Mysterious archipelagos suddenly appeared near Kuken Island, where Ryza and the others lived.

These islands negatively impacted the controls on Kouken Island.

Lysa and her team went to the mysterious islands to investigate, and saw a huge mysterious door on the island.

Lysa and the others believed that a way to save Kuken Island could be found behind the door, so they embarked on a grand adventure about the “key” and “root of alchemy”—

“Vientiane Grand Ceremony” will bring——

At the beginning of the adventure, during the investigation of the Kirk Islands, Lysa suddenly heard a mysterious voice leading her to approach the “Vientiane Ceremony”.

Lysa and the others believed that the “Vientiane Ceremony” was one of the clues to save Kuken Island, so a group of people followed the traces of the “Vientiane Ceremony” and embarked on an adventure journey.

What will the “Vientiane Grand Ceremony” bring——

“Vientiane Grand Ceremony” means the vision and goal of the alchemist.

What Lysa heard, however, was a voice leading her closer to the Great Ceremony.

What is the reason for calling the alchemist——

Lysa and the others are determined to open the door on the Kirk Islands and go to the location of the “Vientiane Ceremony”.

At the end of the journey to save Keuken Island, 11 partners will challenge the final problem——

See also  Woods and forests, oases of nature that heal body and soul

Special

The ending theme will be sung by “suis from YORUSHIKA”!

The ending theme song “Travelers” will be sung by suis, who is very active as the lead singer of the band “YORUSHIKA”.

Served as the lead vocalist of the band “YORUSHIKA” which has been active since 2017.

The third album “Pirates” released under the name of YORUSHIKA once ranked first in Billboard’s comprehensive album chart.

The singing voice is quite transparent, and it is good at performing different performances in conjunction with the music, and has been widely praised by many parties.

Why do we feel homesick for summer?

Why do we love summer?

What is the so-called summer style?

I also started an adventurous journey with Lysa, talking to the original heart sleeping deep in my heart.

The excitement of encountering a beautiful world that you have never known.

Although separated by the screen, it seems to be surrounded by that clear air…

The future is still long, and my heart is full of expectations.

As a novice adventurer, I am honored to sing the ending song this time.

This beautiful song makes everything on the journey a warm touch.

In the last summer, at the end of the adventure, how do you feel when you hear this song… I am looking forward to it!

suis from YORUSHIKA

The latest plot trailer featuring suis’ new song has been released simultaneously!

Digital Deluxe Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition with season pass are on sale at the same time!

Plus an early purchase bonus!

The pre-order bonus of the download version is open!

Purchase the first batch of Chinese physical version to get the first batch of special coupons for the Chinese physical version!

See also  Sanremo: for a week we are all "musicologists"

“Welcome to Raisa Workshop” Diamond Sign Drawing Board

The first batch of bonus codes for the Chinese physical version

Carefully drawn for Asian players

A drawing board with diamond color signatures copied and signed by Mr. Toridamono!

※The size is about A5 (W148xH210mm).

※The picture is an illustration.

※Purchase the first batch of Chinese physical version to get this special code.

This work will be linked with multiple works to save data!

Remark

※The save data link bonus is applicable to “Atelier Ryza”, “Atelier Ryza 2” PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™/Steam® version, and “Atelier Ryza 2” PlayStation®5/PlayStation ®4/Nintendo Switch™/Steam® version.

※If you play “Atelier Ryza 3” on a console that has the system save data of the target work, you can get a save data linkage bonus.

※Play the PS5™ version of “Atelier Ryza 3” with a PS5™ host that saves the system save data of the PS4™ version of the linked work, and you can get the save data link bonus.

A BOX containing luxurious bonuses is also on sale at the same time!

Special edition

Suggested selling price:NT$2,810

① For Ryza, the pre-release costume “Ocean Breeze of the Kuken Beach” download serial number

②Atelier Ryza 3 Art Album

③Atelier Ryza 3 Acrylic Mini Figure Charm

④Atelier Ryza 3 Special Binder 2 Sets

⑤Atelier Ryza 3 New Illustrations B2 Cloth Poster

※The bundled content or name of the special edition may be changed without warning.

※Ryza’s exclusive pre-release costume “Ocean Breeze of the Kuken Beach” may be released for free in the future.

Collector’s Edition

Suggested selling price:NT$5,390

①Atelier Ryza 3 Special Edition Bundled Contents

②Atelier Ryza 3 Original Key Case

③Atelier Ryza 3 A1 hanging scroll with newly drawn illustrations

④Atelier Ryza 3 Past dynasties physical version cover illustration Acrylic key ring 3 sets

⑤ Atelier Ryza 3 Collectible Cards Set of 12

※The content or name of the Collector’s Edition may be changed without warning.

※Ryza’s exclusive pre-release costume “Ocean Breeze of the Kuken Beach” may be released for free in the future.
See also  For Ethos Profumerie growth of 15% in 2021

■”Atelier Ryza 3 ~The Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key~” product introduction

○Product name

Atelier Ryza 3 ~The Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key~ Traditional Chinese Version

○Corresponding host

PlayStation®5、PlayStation®4、Nintendo Switch™、Steam®

○Game type

Alchemy RPG

○ Release date

PlayStation™5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™: March 23, 2023 (Thu) (early pre-orders in progress)

Steam®: March 24, 2023 (Fri)

○Recommended selling price

General Edition NT$1,990

Premium Edition NT$2,810

Collector’s Edition NT$5,390

Download version NT$1,990

Digital Deluxe Edition NT$2,340

Digital Deluxe Edition with season pass NT$3,510

○Number of players

1 person

○Game rating

Auxiliary 15+

○ Copyright mark

©KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

○Product website

“Atelier Ryza 3” Official Site

https://www.gamecity.com.tw/atelier/ryza3/

“Atelier” 25th Anniversary Website

https://www.gamecity.com.tw/atelier25th/

○Taiwan Koei Tecmo fan page

https://www.facebook.com/KoeiTecmoTW

○Remarks

※Download content is expected to be supported

※Those who purchased the physical version of “Atelier Ryza 3” on PlayStation®︎4 can upgrade to the digital version of “Atelier Ryza 3” on PlayStation®︎5 without additional fees. In addition, you can get both PS4™ and PS5™ versions at the same time when you purchase DLC from the PlayStation™Store, get the digital version of the game itself, or purchase bonuses in early stages.
※The PS5™ disc version host is required when upgrading from the PS4™ physical version to the PS5™ digital version.

You may also like

Watch Sailor Moon Complete Works Online Platform Sailor...

Palace Skateboards x Reebok Club C II Mid...

adidas Basketball Reveals Three New Signature Basketball Shoes...

Xianxia puppet show needs a higher-dimensional way to...

Apricot Blossoms in the Spring Rain: Haydn (Photo)...

Pasquale Bruni: A tribute to women

Li Jian: The light of a good actor...

Dongguan AU Vocal Orchestra Animation Special Concert Held...

Famous artists and rookies make perfect match_Entertainment Channel_China...

Badmouthing Calvino? Why not.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy