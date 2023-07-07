ATEN reported anonymous threats to staff

After another complaint of child sexual abuse was made known in a garden in Neuquén, this time in the N° 10 located in the Alta Barda neighborhood, personnel from the targeted institution denounced this Thursday having received an anonymous threat. The provincial leadership of ATEN repudiated what happened and demanded security from the government.

According to what the teachers’ union reported in a statement, the threat occurred in an anonymous call that was answered by a member of the institution’s management team. In that communication, a male voice assured: «You are the ones who cover up the rapists, I’m going to burn down the Garden with all of you inside…«.

Due to the fact, the letter reported, A complaint was filed with the neighborhood police station. and the suspension of activities in the garden was resolved, where the music teacher was charged for events that occurred in May, in principle. Its about sixth case of these characteristics in the province During last year.

Abuse in another garden in Neuquén: ATEN requested greater security for teaching staff

ATEN described as «showy and very serious» to the threat received and mentioned, in contrast, that this last Wednesday meetings were held with the families of the different rooms «to share information» and in which it was possible to talk «respectfully and constructively«.

In addition, it demanded the provincial government «the care of our companions, childhoods and community» and requested the acting prosecutors «take measures that protect each worker, each child and the institutions and their communities in general«.

Finally, in the letter released, the union led by Marcelo Guagliardo at the provincial level considered that the start of classes in kindergartens after the winter break “depends on guaranteeing the security conditions and protection measures that we have been requiring from the Provincial Court”.

Abuse in another garden in Neuquén: what families denounce

One of the mothers in the garden told Diario RÍO NEGRO that it was another family that warned them what was happening. Also, that on Monday they were summoned by the institution to a meeting to address the issue. The woman questioned that families are summoned on different daysaccording to the room, because he considered that it is a “calm” way of taking what happens.

indicated that the defendant is the music teacher and that the events would have occurred in May, inside the classroom, but after the dissemination of one situation, others became known.

Although it was reported that there was at least one complaint made at the police station, judicial sources indicated that there is no record either in the police or in the prosecutor’s office.





