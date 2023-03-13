All eight of them are lined up in proscenium on the stage of the Arena del Sole in Bologna. They move in slow motion. As if to say: at our age, don’t expect more. But that’s not true, they are agile, full of energy and (self)irony. It is a troupe of dancers aged 69 and over. Gathered for a singular project and coordinated by the French choreographer Angelin Preljocaj. For almost an hour they tell us about themselves by dancing, highlighting their qualities. There is the performer who danced as a youngster and she can be seen by the softness with which she moves. The well-built gentleman who has studied Indian Kathak dance and demonstrates it.

Lined up they move in unison, in step, according to a heroic music that recalls certain Soviet marches.

“Over Dance” is the title of the show designed by the National Dance Foundation (Aterballetto) of Reggio Emilia, directed by Gigi Cristoforetti, co-produced with the Ballet Preljocaj of Aix en Provence.

He explains to us that the mature, elderly body not only still has a lot to say, but encompasses the experiences of a lifetime. He is richer and more generous.

It can move to the words of a voiceover. Or go wild on the rhythm and swing of “These books are made for walkin’ ” sung by Nancy Sinatra, the unforgettable opening sequence of “Full Metal Jacket”.

The eight performers don’t do acrobatic things, God forbid, but they move by deploying an inner energy, establishing relationships between them, dancing in small groups, falling in love: two women kissing, two men kissing, a man and a woman kissing. In any case, consummate performers: the magic of the theatre.

They were chosen, from Paris, Aix and Reggio Emilia, through a complex casting that brought together former professional dancers, amateurs and people who had never danced in their life

“Over Dance, which had its world premiere in Paris a few days ago, is a complex project that includes two moments. The first, a short pas de deux, “Un jour Nouveau” choreographed by Rachid Ourmdame (director of Chaillot in Paris, the first theater dedicated exclusively to dance) could not be presented in Bologna: the strike in France grounded the planes that where vain to bring them to us.

Preljocaj’s “Birthday Party” could instead be seen: a large piece declined on a musical carpet that combines Bruckner with Bach.

It will be said that it is not the first time that elderly dancers have performed. Jiri Kylian had done it with the Nederlands Dans Theater III, Pina Bausch resuming the masterpiece “Kontakthof” for older gentlemen. But they were projects that started from an already established fixed point (a group of dancers, a famous piece). Here, however, everything is born original.

And Prelojocaj underlines that old age is like the third movement of a symphony, (a minuet or a scherzo) full of dignity and value like all the other parts of the composition. To be considered as the point of arrival and experience of a lifetime.

After the Italian première in Bologna, welcomed with enthusiastic applause, the show will start on tour.