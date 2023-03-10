It doesn’t work out for Athens. Athens has a hard time being Athens. It is difficult for her to play at the height of the circumstances and, although the names were changing throughout the entire campaign, nothing seems to change. The Greek lost again. They lost without mitigating 82-60 with Riachuelo de la Rioja in a Cerutti that had just over 200 spectators. All a sign. In Álvaro Castiñeira’s third game as coach of the nine-time National League champion, the level of the team did not take a step forward. It went backwards.

Castiñeira wants his team to become strong in defense, based on concentration and solidarity. And that this good defense allows the team to loosen up on offense, knowing that it does not have a “killer” on its squad. But, after a first quarter of relative parity (15-18), in the second the place faded and once again showed that physiognomy that justifies being at the bottom of the table. He lost 10 balls in the first half (several of them in a childish way). And the defense made water. Riachuelo took advantage of the fact that this Athens has a tendency to leave the game very easily. It disarms, it falls. That had not happened before San Lorenzo or before the Institute. But last night it happened again. The “blackout” of the Green allowed those led by Sebastián González to go to the long break 43-26.

The defensive concentrations were even more evident in the complement. Riachuelo (which came with three losses in a row) reached the Cordovan hoop easily and began to stretch an increasingly indisputable advantage.

Athens now has 10 regular phase games left. And each date that passes certifies that this team will play the playoff to avoid relegation. The team is not contagious, it does not encourage its public to come and encourage it, it does not invite belief. But the biggest problem with this Athens is that it doesn’t believe in itself. Not in words, but in deeds. This Saturday he will receive Regatas Corrientes, starting at 9:00 p.m.

