Home Entertainment Athens played badly again and fell without mitigation against Riachuelo de La Rioja, at Cerutti
Entertainment

Athens played badly again and fell without mitigation against Riachuelo de La Rioja, at Cerutti

by admin
Athens played badly again and fell without mitigation against Riachuelo de La Rioja, at Cerutti

It doesn’t work out for Athens. Athens has a hard time being Athens. It is difficult for her to play at the height of the circumstances and, although the names were changing throughout the entire campaign, nothing seems to change. The Greek lost again. They lost without mitigating 82-60 with Riachuelo de la Rioja in a Cerutti that had just over 200 spectators. All a sign. In Álvaro Castiñeira’s third game as coach of the nine-time National League champion, the level of the team did not take a step forward. It went backwards.

Castiñeira wants his team to become strong in defense, based on concentration and solidarity. And that this good defense allows the team to loosen up on offense, knowing that it does not have a “killer” on its squad. But, after a first quarter of relative parity (15-18), in the second the place faded and once again showed that physiognomy that justifies being at the bottom of the table. He lost 10 balls in the first half (several of them in a childish way). And the defense made water. Riachuelo took advantage of the fact that this Athens has a tendency to leave the game very easily. It disarms, it falls. That had not happened before San Lorenzo or before the Institute. But last night it happened again. The “blackout” of the Green allowed those led by Sebastián González to go to the long break 43-26.

First quarter

The defensive concentrations were even more evident in the complement. Riachuelo (which came with three losses in a row) reached the Cordovan hoop easily and began to stretch an increasingly indisputable advantage.

See also  The first offline show of YIBIN CHEN SS23 was released at the Leihu Pioneer Fashion Art Festival in Shanghai Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023

Athens now has 10 regular phase games left. And each date that passes certifies that this team will play the playoff to avoid relegation. The team is not contagious, it does not encourage its public to come and encourage it, it does not invite belief. But the biggest problem with this Athens is that it doesn’t believe in itself. Not in words, but in deeds. This Saturday he will receive Regatas Corrientes, starting at 9:00 p.m.

You may also like

Why the mysterious “disappearances” of billionaires in China

If you go to an isolated island, you...

the spicy messages of the ex-colleagues for the...

Kim Sae-ron cried poor in court: Life is...

Heat wave: another week of extreme temperatures arrives...

Detailed Explanation of Twelve Horoscopes 2023.3.10_Method_Family Affairs_Relationship

Shakira moved to the United States with her...

Himalaya’s original content has grown significantly, and podcasts...

Is Valoyes back among the headlines of Talleres...

Tao Baibai | Destined!These two constellations are most...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy