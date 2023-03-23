He Atlanta Athletic Club and the Agency for the Administration of State Assets signed a transfer of land under the figure of a permit to use the sectors of the low road located between the streets Otero e the source

The purpose of the permit is to create a sports and social integration space there that makes room for the community’s demand for sports and inclusion, in which the construction of different multi-use sectors is foreseen, which will include basketball courts, volleyball , children’s soccer, buffet, toilets, and other facilities.

the land that Atlanta will receive

On behalf of the National State they signed Eduardo Albanese (President of AABE) and Matthias Frederick (AABE Director of Community Affairs), on behalf of Club Atlético Atlanta signed the agreement by the President Gabriel Grecoaccompanied by managers Pablo Bermudez, Pablo Lachener and the partner Juan Manuel Suarez.

The document signed in the AABE grants permission to Atlanta for the use of the sectors of a property owned by the National State, in the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Transportation – SE Railway Infrastructure Administration, including one of them in the SM branch line area.( a) between Villa Crespo and La Paternal stations between Av. Dorrego and Iturri street, and another in Villa Crespo station square – Line: San Martin – Branch: SM.(A), Comuna 15, of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, with an approximate area of ​​two thousand five hundred and fifty-nine square meters (2,559 m2).

The quinchos of the club that adjoin the San Martín train tracks.

The institution, which went bankrupt in 1991 and had to sell its headquarters in order not to disappear, managed to recover it after a long struggle carried out by the partners before the Deliberative Council. Today hundreds of neighborhood kids practice sports at its facilities and innumerable sports activities are carried out.

The pool the club.

Subsequently, through a law, he managed to obtain the exploitation of the land where the Movistar-Arena stadium is located next to the Social Headquarters. With the construction of the viaduct of the General San Martin Train, unused land remained under it. While Atlanta will receive 2,500 square meters, in the sector that is close to Movistar and that has an exit to Corrientes Avenue, a Shopping Center is projected.

