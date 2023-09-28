Atlético de Madrid will face Cádiz on date 8

Starting at 4:00 p.m. (Argentine time) next Sunday, October 1, Cádiz visits Atlético de Madrid at the Metropolitano, for the duel corresponding to date 8 of the Spain – LaLiga EA Sports 2023-24 tournament.

The local team arrives eager to achieve another victory like in the previous match of this championship. Meanwhile, the visit has equaled its last match and will seek to add three again.

Atlético de Madrid won the previous match against Real Madrid 3-1. With a fairly irregular record in the last 4 games played: 1 loss, 2 wins and 1 draw, they have overcome their hurdle NaN ve and .

The previous game between Cádiz and Rayo Vallecano ended with one point for each, with a score of 0-0. With irregular results in the most recent rounds, the team has 1 win, 2 draws and 1 lost match. He scored 5 goals against his rival and scored 6 goals in those matches.

Atlético de Madrid is a strength at home: it added its second consecutive victory at the Cívitas Metropolitano stadium.

The results of their last 5 games played were 4 wins for the local team and 1 for the visitor. The last game they played in this competition was on May 3, in the Spain – LaLiga Santander 2022-2023 tournament, and Atlético de Madrid won 5 to 1.

The local team is in seventh place with 10 points (3 PG – 1 PE – 1 PP), while the visitor has 9 points and is placed in ninth place in the table (2 PG – 3 PE – 2 PP).

Atlético de Madrid’s next matches in Spain – LaLiga EA Sports 2023-24Date 8: vs Cádiz: October 1 – 16:00 (Argentine time)Date 9: vs Real Sociedad: October 8 – 11:15 (Argentine time)Date 10: vs Celta: October 21 – 16:00 (Argentine time) Date 11: vs Alavés: Date and time to be confirmed Date 12: vs UD Las Palmas: Date and time to be confirmed Next matches for Cádiz in Spain – LaLiga EA Sports 2023 -24Date 9: vs Girona: October 7 – 09:00 (Argentina time)Date 10: vs Valencia: October 23 – 16:00 (Argentina time)Date 11: vs Seville: Date and time to be confirmedDate 12: vs Getafe : Date and time to be confirmed Date 13: vs Mallorca: Date and time to be confirmed Atlético de Madrid and Cádiz schedule, according to country Argentina and Chile (Santiago): 4:00 p.m. Colombia and Peru: 2:00 p.m. El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 1:00 p.m. Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.