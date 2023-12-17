atmos x New Balance 550 Collaboration: The All-Black Streetwear Sneaker

New Balance 550 Collaborates with atmos for All-Black Shoe Release

Since its official return three years ago, New Balance 550 has been making waves in the fashion scene. The iconic basketball shoe has evolved into a full range of stylish footwear through collaborations with brands such as Aimé Leon Dore and thisisneverthat. Most recently, New Balance’s Japanese sneaker brand atmos joined forces with the popular shoe line to release an all-black, co-branded shoe.

The design of the shoe features a predominantly low-key black color, with white accents on details such as the “N” logo on the side of the shoe and the tongue label. The inspiration for the design was drawn from the black and white streetwear trend popularized by brands like Black Scale, Hood By Air, and Been Trill around 2015.

The atmos x New Balance 550 “Black/White” is priced at 19,800 yen. To purchase a pair, interested customers can visit the brand’s official website and participate in a lottery for the chance to buy the sought-after shoe.

The collaboration between atmos and New Balance 550 continues to solidify the shoe’s status as a prominent player in the fashion world, and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this sleek and stylish all-black design.

