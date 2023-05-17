Attack on Cristina Kirchner: Capuchetti refused to investigate Milman’s cell phone

The judge Maria Eugenia Capuchetti denied the prosecutor’s request Carlos Rivolo to investigate the cell phone Gerardo Milman in the framework of the case for the attempted assassination of Vice President Cristina Kirchner. A few days ago, one of the Juntos por el Cambio advisors had testified before the Court that both she and the deputy in question erased their cell phones with a computer expert in an office of Patricia Bullrich. The former president’s defense not only calls for the recusal of the magistrate, but also accuses her of “covering up” the leaders of the macrismo.

In view of this testimonial statement by the adviser Ivan Bohdziewicz, Prosecutor Rívolo had asked to obtain him or Milman’s cell phones to corroborate that possible information related to the attack in September of last year had not been erased. It is worth remembering that Bullrich’s former campaign manager was targeted by Jorge Abelloan adviser to the deputy of the Frente de Todos Marcos Cleri, when he said that in the Casablanca restaurant he heard him say “when they kill her I’ll be on my way to the coast“, two days before the assassination attempt.

But the judge rejected the prosecutor’s request to investigate Milman’s phone because she considered that “entails an intrusion into the sphere of privacy of persons not charged“That same justification is the one that he had alleged for not asking the telephone numbers of the two advisers who were with Milman that day in Casablanca. A month and a half later and at the request of the Federal Chamber, Capuchetti returned to take a statement from Carolina Gomez Monaco e Ivan Bohdziewicz.

Irina Hauser: “I do not see a relationship, a priori, between Gerardo Milman and the attack on Cristina Kirchner”

In that second statement, Bohdziewicz said that she had deleted everything from her cell phone because she had been advised and because she was afraid that “intimate” content would leak.

The other argument that Capuchetti gave is that in order to take action regarding Milman’s communications, a procedure of impeachment before the Constitutional Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies “for the possible commission of a criminal offence”, and Bullrich’s right hand He is not charged in the case.

What the magistrate did accept is to analyze an alleged cell phone belonging to Gómez Mónaco, who had said that he had changed his phone when it was examined in the first instance. However, in his last statement, Bohdziewicz warned that there was a second cell phone that was not in his name but was used by Gómez Mónaco.

Cristina Kirchner’s lawyers denounce that Capuchetti covers up Milman

“Abello said that he heard Milman say that ‘when they kill her I will be on my way to the coast’ and that the two advisers were with him. We asked to summon the three people. In that first statement, both denied having gone to that restaurant. When we showed them the cameras where it was clearly seen that it was them, they changed their testimony. And it is in this context that Capuchetti refused to kidnap the phone from the two advisers. Then the Chamber did not accept our request for the recusal of the judge, but it did accept the question of the telephone numbers. And that’s it the judge had given the women a 50-day window to delete everything from their cell phones“, argued José Manuel Ubeira, the Vice President’s lawyer, in dialogue with PROFILE.

Who is Ivana Bohdziewicz, the former adviser to Milman who involved Patricia Bullrich

On the other hand, Ubeira understands that there is a direct link between Capuchetti and PRO: “It is a PRO terminal, supported by Angelici and Ritondo. They pushed their sheets. And we also found that receives a salary from the Higher Institute of Public Security of the City of Buenos Aires, which was managed by D’Alessandro (then Buenos Aires Minister of Security)”.

Despite the fact that Capuchetti now agreed to check Gómez Mónaco’s phone, seven months have passed since they were linked to the investigation of the attack, and in one of the messages that could be recovered through the experts, they found one that said “delete everything“. “For these and several other things we believe that Capuchetti is covering up“, specified the lawyer, who also confirmed to this medium that they will go to the United Nations to “seek Justice” for the president of the Senate.

Cristina Kirchner wants to challenge Capuchetti because she also considered that the controversial episode where Sabag Montiel’s cell phone was deleted before the expert opinionthe non-citation of Abello to expand his testimony, the refusal to investigate the cell phones of Milman and his advisers and his link with the City government constitute something that “It’s crystal clear: he doesn’t want to investigate“.

The controversial statement of Milman’s adviser before the Justice

Bohdziewicz she had asked to testify at the beginning of May, but Rívolo summoned her for the end of the month because she was on vacation. However, she went to Comodoro Py to testify because she felt pressured by possible political reprisals with which she was threatened from her political space.

Gerardo Milman, in the sights

In that statement, he said that his former partner Carolina Gómez Mónaco spoke with Patricia Bullrich and took her to an office of the presidential candidate to delete the contents of her cell phone with the excuse of preventing private and intimate information from leaking to the media. There an expert and Milman himself were waiting for them, whose phone was also “manipulated”.

Likewise, Ubeira emphasized the “unusual” interest of Milman to know how many guards the Vice President had before the assassination attempt. It was a project presented by the deputy two weeks before the assassination attempt, where he asked the Executive Power for information on the custody of the vice president, protection for judges and prosecutors while the Highway trial was taking place and even anticipated: “It will not be that some enlightened avant-garde seeks to favor the climate of violence that is taking place, with a false attack on the figure of Cristina, to victimize her, remove her from the judicial ropes (…) and recreate a new October 17 that vindicates her” .

Bohdziewicz acknowledged that after the attack, Milman sent a message to his team “canchereando”, telling them to read his project because he saw the future.

