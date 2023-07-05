attend “free” to PAMI affiliates

The authorities of the Allen Sanatorium decided to implement an unusual plan so that the authorities of the social work PAMI take them into account as providers and thus become an alternative to meet the demand of the more than 5,000 affiliates what is in this town. from the social work They responded to the criticism and said that there is still time to carry out audits and enable this type of medical center..

Alexander Argarin Marino, is a doctor and the owner of the sanatorium that until a little over a year ago operated under the orbit of the Fruit Union. And as she explained, since “Six months” ago that all the documentation was sent to the social work authorities to be considered as providers.

«We intend to sign the agreement with PAMI, where all the documentation has already been submitted, as well as in the regulatory bodies. to give attention to members who are the people who need it the most. In general, they have to go to see Roca or Cipolletti because they have no other option (in Allen) because the hospital is collapsed“, said.

Argarin Marino clarified that PAMI affiliates currently They are treated with their family doctor and then in one or two days -when they see you- they write their prescription so that they can buy their medicine.

“I keep asking (PAMI) if, for example, we can write the prescriptions so that they can buy their medicine but we have not received any answers,” said the professional, who added that as a protest, they are treating them free of charge until the authorities of the social work sign the agreement.

The doctor, of Colombian origin, arrived in our country more than a decade ago. And now he took over the sanatorium where they managed to remodel it and install state-of-the-art technology. in different areas. «The sanatorium had been closed and a year ago I entered. We already have hospitalization, operating room, lightning and a complexity laboratory enabled. We even have pediatric shifts from 8 to 0 hours»said the professional.

Regarding your link with the Ipross social work, the doctor clarified that they signed an agreement in the month of December but that due to the lack of payments they had to suspend care.

What do they say from PAMI?

The Executive Coordinator of the PAMI social work in General Roca, Daiana Neri, explained before a consultation carried out by RÍO NEGRO, that from the Allen Sanatorium they requested to be providers with outpatients and also in hospitalization.

«They have been authorized since January 2022 but to be a provider they raised everything in May of this year. But we have a system that is not that you talk to someone and activate. We have a portal for providers where they request what they want to do,” said the official, who summarized that this type of effort requires a reasonable amount of time.

He assured that after the pandemicPAMI’s demands are extreme and an audit is sent to evaluate the place, the on-call room, the facilities and everything that has to do with care. “He is a Delicate issue and with many providers it has happened to us (with more experience) they have requested the benefits and the audits reject them. They submitted the application and in due course they will face the audit,” he said.

With respect to the provision of medical care, Neri clarified that it is not easy because many of the professionals who propose are already providers of social work in Allen.

«The list of professionals that were presented to us are already working with PAMI, I mean the person, not the institution. They are all family doctors and we do not know if what they want is to rent an office. We are not going to register a provider that is already a provider. We have explained this to them many times but it seems that they do not understand, “he said.

