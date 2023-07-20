Home » Attention Pumites! The Rugby Championship will have an Under-20 tournament from 2024
Starting in 2024, a version of the Rugby Championship will be held in the Under-20 category between the four great powers of the southern hemisphere, Argentina, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, as officially announced on Thursday by the organizer of the tournament, Sanzaar.

The tournament will be played annually in a single country and each of the four teams will face the other three once for three weeks. In the version of the tournament at a higher level, the teams face each other in double turns, round trip, except in the years in which it coincides with the World Cup, such as this 2023 where they only play once with each opponent.

In this Under-20 version, the teams will therefore play three games and the team that scores the most points will be proclaimed champion. “It has long been recognized that the missing link in our junior categories is the existence of an international championship for young talents,” said Sanzaar president Hamish McLennan.

In the northern hemisphere, the Under-20 version of the Six Nations has existed since 2008 and with this version of the Championship, the Under-20s of the powers of the South will have more competition in addition to the World Cups.

Last weekend the U-20 World Cup ended in South Africa and was won by France, after defeating Ireland in the final, ending with Argentina, with Los Pumitas, in ninth place.

