Attractive Chaos – The Fire Between Us – EP Review

Attractive Chaos – The Fire Between Us

Origin: France / Italy

Release: 12.04.2023

Label: self release

Duration: 28:02

Genre: Melodic Metal

Music doesn’t just have to be heavy, it can also carry the title catchy and beautiful. Those were my first thoughts when I first got it Attractive Chaos listened to. If you’re looking for merciless heaviness, you can stop reading here and make room for those who like Melodic Metal. Everyone who likes bands should feel addressed Epic, Within Temptation or Evanescence like.

From the first sound of The Fire Between Us you can tell that there are no beginners at work here. Nevertheless, this almost half-hour EP is the debut of Attractive Chaos. The band reunites with the singer Emma Elvaston and the bassist Peter Paul Lunesuder two members of the French band Even Flow. They complement each other with the Italian guitarist to form a solid trio Clement Botz von Beneath My Sins. Attractive Chaos are therefore a Franco-Italian project united by creativity and the desire for a maximum of melodic metal.

beauty instead of harshness

The band manages to combine light melodies, guitars and dynamics in the songs. How serious are you about the project? Attractive Chaos will turn out, because apparently all three musicians are still active in other bands.

But the trio didn’t start a second-class test balloon, they only released first-class material. Of course the song stings Won & Lost out of the other material, because one can almost speak of an Übersong with hit character. To give you a sense of the level the band is at, there is HERE the song to listen to.

​But that doesn’t mean the rest of the EP is left behind. Already the opener Before You Hit the Ground gets off to a good start and only slows down a bit in intensity when the singing from Emma Elvaston uses. This is a trademark that also applies to other songs and sometimes takes some dynamics out of the verses. This pattern is particularly striking Come to Me up, which has a great chorus but lags behind in the verses as a result.

Playing with opposites

With a melodic metal band you can’t avoid the big emotional number. Attractive Chaos sit down Still Here completely off the guitars and present us with a soulful piano and keyboard ballad. The composition also gains from the alternating vocals between the front woman and the male guest voice of Mario Del Rio Escobedo. He also brings later the last song The Storm his singing color with one.

In terms of the ballad, however, I like the melodic semi-ballad that follows As You Are even better with their arcs of suspense. Maybe it’s also due to the more dominant guitars, but overall the song sounds rounder and takes you emotionally from start to finish. Finally there is The Storm once again more drive, decent guitar and the perfect interplay between female and male voice.

Conclusion

Attractive Chaos have on their debut EP The Fire Between Us Done nails with heads and offered a maximum in all areas. The varied compositions, the oversong Won & Lost, the attractive artwork and the fantastic production urge all melodic metal fans not to miss this half hour. euphonious 8,5 / 10



Line Up

Emma Elvaston – Gesang

Clément Botz – guitar, growls

Pietro Paolo Lunesu – Bass, Gesang

guest musician

Thomas Calegari – drums

Mario Del Rio Escobedo – Gesang

Tracklist

01. Before You Hit the Ground

02. Won & Lost

03. Come to Me

04. Still Here (feat. Mario Del Rio Escobedo)

05. As You Are

06. The Storm (feat. Mario Del Rio Escobedo)

