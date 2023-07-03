Auction of ‘Just Phiriends’ Raises $3.85 Million, Exceeding Expectations

Colette founder Sarah Andelman and musician Pharrell Williams recently co-organized an auction called “Just Phiriends” through the self-created platform JOOPITER. The auction has concluded, and it was a tremendous success.

One of the highlights of the auction was the sale of a micron handbag from MSCHF at a remarkably high price. Additionally, a surprising 42% of the lots were sold above their high estimate, demonstrating the enthusiasm and demand for the items.

Notable sales include George Condo’s painting “Portrait of an English Lady,” which exceeded the initial estimate of $800,000 to $1 million and sold for an impressive $1.05 million. The Richard Mille RM 65-01 self-winding split-second chronograph fetched $481,250, Javier Calleja’s artwork “Mood” sold for $287,500, and KAWS’ “MTV Moonman” sculpture sold for $265,680.

The entire auction recorded a total sales figure of $3.85 million. A portion of the proceeds will be allocated to Black Ambition, an organization that aims to promote and support the development of black and Latino creators.

The success of this auction not only demonstrates the value and collectability of these unique items but also highlights the commitment of the organizers to give back to the community by supporting social initiatives.

Interested individuals can find more information about the auction, its participants, and the impact it will have on Black Ambition.

