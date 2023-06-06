Auctions, it’s a hunt for the most precious gems: here are the advice from the experts

Listen to the audio version of the article

«Colours, colours, colours»: paraphrasing «Words, words, words» from Mina’s famous 1972 song, this title could unite the most awaited jewels and gems auctions of spring. Events that also promise to update the numbers of records broken in the past. The first color is the bright blue of the “Blue Lagoon”, an 11.16 carat pear-cut fancy diamond that Bulgari mounted on a ring in 1970, which has since belonged to the same collector, struck on May 16 by Sotheby’s at the Mandarin Hotel in Geneva for over 25 million dollars. After more than 50 years of absence from the public eye, she had returned to show herself with a very innovative preview, around the neck of Priyanka Chopra on the occasion of the Met Gala in New York on May 1st.

Eternal Pink, a 10.57-carat pink diamond: it will be sold at Sotheby’s in New York on June 8

The second color is the pink with purple reflections of the 10.57-carat Eternal Pink, which will also be sold at Sotheby’s on June 8 in New York, with an estimate of 35 million dollars which makes it the diamond of its kind from the highest price ever beaten at an auction, and above all the gem with the highest estimated value per carat ever, equal to over 3.3 million dollars. The third color is the red of the Estrela de Fura 55.22, an exceptional ruby ​​cut from a 101-carat stone, the largest ever auctioned, which will also appear on June 8 in New York: discovered last September in the mines of Fura Gems in Montepuez, Mozambique, the price it will fetch could break the record for Sunrise Ruby, which sold for $30.3 million in 2015.

The colors are different, but united by one characteristic: they belong to stones of exceptional quality. «In the post-Covid period there was a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of liquidity, and even medium and good quality objects were sold – notes Leo Criaco, senior specialist in the jewelry department of Christie’s in Geneva -. Then, since the middle of last year the market has changed, the attention is now directed only to objects of exceptional quality. We have seen the rise of colored diamonds, pink diamonds even more than blue despite being less rare, but which have a better market especially in Asia. 2022, then, was the year of sapphires, those of Kashmir were very strong. The ruby ​​is always highly sought after, except for the emerald because, precisely, it is a gem where it is practically impossible not to find inclusions (impurities inside the gem, ndr), and therefore is penalized by the search for this absolute quality». Gems of this kind have also been the protagonists in recent days of another highly anticipated Christie’s auction, “The World of Heidi Horten”, dedicated to the fabulous collection of jewels of the Austrian hereditary.

The “Great Moghul” pendant made by Harry Winston with an engraved 362-carat emerald, from the Heidi Horten collection

«Apart from the three classic colours, therefore rubies, sapphires and emeralds, we have very localized preferences – notes Eleonora d’Ottavi, manager for Italy of the Bonhams jewelery department -. In the United Kingdom, for example, aquamarines are highly sought after, spinels in India, jade in China». China, the star country of auctions in recent years, has slowed down its participation, giving way to the emerging India but above all to the very lively United States: «It is currently our strongest market – continues d’Ottavi -, they are interested everything, small and very important objects, ancient and modern, even if there is a difference in taste between the two coasts. In California, very vivid colors are preferred, while on the East Coast, where the light is colder, more white diamonds are sought. They are looking for European objects, they are happy to buy everything that has French and Italian hallmarks-she adds-she. In general, the 70s and 90s sell very well, except for the 80s, and the brooch market is emerging, in the wake of their current use, including by men». The big brands, Bulgari, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, remain the favourites, but above all among the collectors who already own them a new passion for niche brands is spreading: «In February we sold a very good tiara by a Neapolitan jeweler beginning of the century, Giuseppe Knight – adds d’Ottavi -. We are trying to promote knowledge of historic Italian jewellery, which has failed to tell its own story expertise effectively, as the French did instead». Just the tiaras are a recently much sought-after object, also due to the push of the wedding season and as a consequence of the events of the British royal house ».

The period that remains the favorite is Art Deco: «But it depends on who buys – notes Sara Miconi, head of Jewels Italy for Sotheby’s-. When it comes to collectors, they prefer the 20s and 30s, so yes, Art Decò, the great French classics such as Cartier, Lacloche, Chaumet, Mauboussin. If, on the other hand, we are talking about a consumer, then he will focus more on Italian jewels from the 40s and 50s, above all Bulgari, but also lesser-known names that manage to express the excellence of Italian jewellery, which today I find perfectly expressed by brands such as Vhernier, for example . What they all have in common is the search for very particular objects, they can be necklaces worth millions or platinum bracelets from the 1930s».