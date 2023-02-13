Listen to the audio version of the article

During last week’s launch of the new products for the first half of the year, which took place in two of its manufactures (the main one in Le Brassus and the one in Le Locle, dedicated to grand complications), Audemars Piguet took stock of the results achieved in 2022 and the objectives for 2023. The turnover declared by the Swiss haute horlogerie maison in 2022, the year marked by the 50th anniversary of the Royal Oak house champion, one of the best-known high-end watch models in the world, is 2 billion Swiss francs (approximately 2.02 billion euros) with 50,000 watches sold.

For production, the goal set for 2023 is to reach 51,000 units. In terms of distribution, the brand now has 99 spaces around the world, including shops and the so-called AP Houses, one of which will soon be opened in Milan, which form a well-balanced network in every part of the world. The brand’s approach to the public model is confirmed as “people to people”, focusing on contact with end customers with dedicated experiences in the AP Houses and the abandonment of trade fairs, which began in 2019, remains confirmed.

«The optimization of distribution together with the rationalization of the collections were choices made to build a global brand – explains François-Henry Bennahmias, CEO of Audemars Piguet, who will leave his role at the end of 2023, after eleven years (in his place there will be Alessandro Bogliolo, former CEO of Tiffany & Co. from 2017 until joining Lvmh in 2021, nda) –. I have never questioned these choices: I could have been wrong, but the results proved us right». Furthermore, in 2025 in Le Brassus the maison will inaugurate a second 17 thousand square meter factory called Arc, while in Meyrin, on the outskirts of Geneva, there will be a new location, which will arise with the transformation of an industrial building that will add to the site productive property already present a few meters away.

Among the various novelties presented in all the collections (Royal Oak, Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak Offshore and Royal Oak Concept), the highlight was the Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Ultra-Complication Universelle RD#4, the most complicated self-winding movement ever made by the brand: 40 functions, including 23 highly sophisticated complications such as the Grande and Petite Sonnerie, minute repeater, flying tourbillon and semi-Gregorian perpetual calendar. The fact that this novelty, available in four versions (three in white gold, one in rose gold), is a Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet, a line launched in 2019, is no surprise.

«I want to see this collection establish itself even when I am no longer CEO. And he will do it», says François-Henry Bennahmias, who concludes speaking of the announced handover with his successor: «When I started I focused on what was right rather than what was wrong. Everything was already there, but it was not in order. Whoever succeeds me already holds the keys to the company. I’ll just tell them to listen to people do. Not just among watchmakers, but in general.”