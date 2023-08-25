Audemars Piguet Partners with 1017 ALYX 9SM to Launch Exclusive Collection of Minimalist Watches

Audemars Piguet Collaborates with 1017 ALYX 9SM to Launch Limited Edition Watches

Luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet has unveiled its first-ever collaboration with fashion brand 1017 ALYX 9SM. The two companies have joined forces to create four exquisite timepieces, drawing inspiration from Audemars Piguet’s iconic Royal Oak series and Royal Oak Offshore series.

Founded by renowned fashion designer Matthew M. Williams in 2015, 1017 ALYX 9SM has always been known for its experimentation with unconventional and innovative materials. This partnership with Audemars Piguet marks the brand’s foray into the world of luxury timepieces.

The collaboration focuses on reinterpreting the classic designs of the Royal Oak series. The Royal Oak watches are available in both 37mm and 41mm sizes, crafted with either 18K gold or white gold. The minimalist approach is apparent in these timepieces, with the removal of hour markers and date windows, allowing the simple and refined lines to take center stage. The matte polished gold finish adds a touch of sophistication to the watches.

Similarly, the two new editions of the Royal Oak Offshore series uphold the same creative principle. They feature minimal information on the dial, with only the signature date window at 3 o’clock and the “AP” logo adjacent to it. Furthermore, the words “1017 ALYX 9SM” are prominently displayed at 6 o’clock. The 6, 9, and 12 o’clock positions are devoid of any markers, embracing an abstract aesthetic. These limited-edition timepieces have a 42mm case diameter.

Fashion designer Matthew M. Williams expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Through this collaboration, I have been exposed to another area of great expertise, and I have increased my knowledge in the process of exploring it in depth.”

In addition to the four stunning watches, Matthew M. Williams and Audemars Piguet also created a unique self-winding chronograph for charity auctions. This one-of-a-kind timepiece, part of the Royal Oak series, features a 41mm two-tone case and chain strap interwoven with 18K gold and stainless steel. The black PVD-coated 18K gold surface, polished with a vertical matte finish, adds a touch of sophistication. The luminous-coated gold hour, minute, and second hands ensure readability even in low-light conditions. Equipped with the 4409 movement, this chronograph is a perfect fusion of advanced technology and fashion design, with only one limited edition produced.

The collaboration between Audemars Piguet and 1017 ALYX 9SM showcases the synergy between fine watchmaking and high fashion. These limited-edition timepieces are a testament to the creativity and exceptional craftsmanship of both brands. Watch enthusiasts and fashion connoisseurs alike will undoubtedly appreciate the fusion of minimalist design and innovative materials in these stunning creations.

