Audi in Berlin, the three places of the electric revolution

BERLIN – Audi in Berlin unveils three fundamental places for its electric future. The new Audi Charging Hub, an example of high-power charging infrastructure that can be installed quickly and without too many constraints even in urban contexts, the super-dynamic Audi Denkwerkstatt, the cradle of innovative ideas for the digital ecosystem necessary to accompany the healthy growth of electric mobility, and the Volkswagen Forum, a multifunctional venue in the very center of Berlin where fascinating exhibitions dedicated to the world of the car and its myths can be found on the ground floor, while the upper floors have a permanent presence with managers dedicated to relations with institutions in Germany and Europe.







Moving between these three places in the German capital, rigorously on board the Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV, means entering firsthand the essence of the technological revolution underway in the automotive world. The Audi Charging Hub in Berlin was born shortly after the opening of similar ultra-fast charging centers (up to 320 kW of power) in Nuremberg and Zurich. These are modular systems made up of pairs of recharging points positioned within an architectural element with square shapes and a clean design, which can therefore be inserted into any context.

The infrastructure does not need demanding connections to the electricity grid, because it is equipped with its own storage system created using second-life batteries recovered from decommissioned electric cars. In the case of the Berlin plant, the batteries can store up to 1.05 MWh, absorbed by the grid without critical power peaks and sufficient to meet the recharging requests of dozens of vehicles.







In the German capital, the Charging Hub is installed immediately outside a large food supermarket, with which it shares the electricity supply. When the supermarket needs significant power, the recharging infrastructure does not absorb current and only uses its own accumulation. When the supermarket works at a slower pace, or is closed, the Charging Hub increases its energy demand and recharges the batteries. The cost of energy for high-power charging is 0.35 Euros per kilowatt hour for Audi subscribers and 0.50 Euros/kWh for all others, with payment possible directly by credit card on site and plug function -and-charge (no need for smartphone apps or digital cards to pay, just connect the car to the charging socket and the car is automatically recognised) for enabled Audi models.







Entering the Audi Denkwerkstatt, a complicated name that translates into “workshop of ideas”, opens up another perspective on the electric revolution. That of creativity and innovative entrepreneurship. The unprecedented context and the great changes required by the electric car, in fact, here are an opportunity to give birth to new companies and offer opportunities for growth to young entrepreneurs and small start-ups in the digital world. Calls for selection disseminated on the main social networks, international participation, a few months of tutoring program, or acceleration of an idea already born elsewhere, and the entrepreneurial initiative is ready to compete with the market. Success may or may not come. In both cases, the Audi workshop of ideas has done its job, keeping alive the flame of creativity and innovation.

The apparently most traditional venue of the Berlin trio of Audi addresses dedicated to the electric future is located on the first floor of the Volkswagen Forum. Offices, meeting rooms, people seemingly doing normal office work within a large group. Everything seems normal. But no, perhaps this is where the most important lesson is learned. Charging infrastructure, access to critical materials, diffusion of renewable energies are strategic elements, without which the European car cannot be a protagonist on the global scene.

The institutional relations office based in these spaces must quickly understand what is happening in the palaces of national and continental power. Only with this information can the Audi brand (which has its own high-level resource completely dedicated to the business) and the entire Volkswagen group make their choices. And, in the opposite sense, bring their requests to the attention of the decision-making bodies. It’s called lobbying and it’s a key ingredient in the complex recipe that leads to the future of the car.