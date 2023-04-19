Audi, the environmental lessons of the House of Progress. The show stars at Design Week

MILAN – When Design Week floods Milan with visionary shapes and vibrant colours, the pulse of the city accelerates like the electronic sounds which, from the early hours of the morning to the end of the night, give rhythm to the whirlwind of social appointments hidden in cloisters, courtyards, art galleries art, boutiques and five-star luxury hotels.





Between huge parties of multinational companies, intimate vernissages from emerging realities and rooms sold at tripled prices, the induced activities of the Milanese week made up of the Salone del Mobile and Fuorisalone events located in various districts, rival the numbers of the Fashion Week. However, compared to the haute couture catwalks, the forms and functions of Design Week embrace a greater number of concepts, specializations and mixes which in turn attract the automotive brands more attentive to style, technology and innovation.





The permanent presence of Audi at Design Week is, not surprisingly, an established certainty of the event whose 2023 theme “Re-Evolution” is aligned with the turn towards recycling, recovery and circularity of production systems told by the Audi House of Progress. In the inner courtyard of the former archiepiscopal seminary, guests are welcomed by the installation The Domino Act by Gabriele Chiave created with 22 reflective monoliths arranged in a circle like a contemporary Temple of Jupiter. At the center of the work, the revolutionary Skysphere Concept electric roadster sparks, while inside the work, the visual projections examine the closed cycle of raw materials such as plastic, glass, water, aluminium, paper and steel.



Fabrizio Longo and Federico Marchetti

The intellectual solicitations of the House of Progress were then explored in a long talk between the director of Audi Italia, Fabrizio Longo, the philosopher and anthropologist Umberto Galimberti, the founder of Yoox Federico Marchetti and the polar explorer and climate analyst Sebastian Copeland. The latter immediately conceded that the automotive industry is among the few to offer concrete solutions to reduce emissions to transform society for the better: “If you want to know what the world will be like in thirty years – explained Copeland – just look what is happening today in the polar regions; we must act now.”

In addition to underlining the rapidity of changes, which are not always beneficial from a human perspective, Galimberti underlined the importance of young people in fostering innovation: “In a world where money has become the symbolic generator of all values, we must acknowledge that politics has long ceased to master events, because it has to deal with economic issues: “Pasolini made a distinction between development and progress – warns Galimberti – and it is essential to understand that the future in itself will not bring any remedy to the past without class actions. We need to listen to the kids and use them for their creative power”.



Sebastian Copeland and Massimo Faraò

Straightening the rudder towards greater production sustainability is one of the missions declared by Audi and in the debate, Fabrizio Longo underlined how “humanistic thought and technology must coexist to create more virtuous models, in which resources are recovered and artificial intelligence becomes indispensable both in improving safety and in promoting the advent of new frontiers in the automotive sector. Again with reference to AI, Marchetti instead focused the spotlight on finding the right harmony between man and machine while Gilda Bojardi, director of Interni Magazine, summarized how re-evolution must be centered on the innovation of materials, in designing without polluting and on every good practice that “can help us to live a stimulating relationship in defense of nature”.