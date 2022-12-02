ROMA – A digital artwork inspired by the Audi Grandsphere concept, but which at the same time also represents the manifesto of the brand’s vision for the premium mobility of the future. This is how the house with the four rings makes its debut as exclusive partner and active exhibitor of Design Miami/ 2022, an event scheduled at Pride Park in Miami Beach until December 4th.





With a 360-degree immersion in the creative genius of Andrés Reisinger, the Argentine designer who signed the work created on a LED wall, “level 4 autonomous driving opens up new dimensions of freedom”, they explain to the parent company. “The interior of the concept is transformed into an experiential space without a steering wheel, pedals or instruments, while the cockpit is shaped by the needs and desires of the driver and it is precisely this personal sphere that Reisinger replicates with his work of art, translating the immersive experiential world of the Audi concept in its own virtual world of architecture and color”.

A round table will also be scheduled during the days of the exhibition in which, in addition to Reisinger himself, Tara Rush (Chief marketing Officer Audi of America), Arthur Casas (architect and founder of Studio Casas) and Immo Redeker (Team Leader Audi interior design). A conversation on the conception of new spaces, from the digital world to the automotive world up to new interior concepts.





Born in 1990 in Buenos Aires, Reisinger is one of the most respected digital artists of the 21st century. Among the best known works The Shipping, Arcadia and Hortensia stand out: the latter conceived initially as a digital project and then evolved into a design object.

“The house of the four rings believes in collaborating with people who share ideals and horizons, so as to create meaningful and fascinating experiences that give shape to mobility and premium design”, explains Henrik Wenders, Head of Audi. “Together with Andrés Reisinger we will explore a sphere that goes beyond the physical installation, digitally reinterpreting interior design”. (fp)