Audilia, the baqueana famous for making the best roast lambs in the Río Negro steppe

Let yourself be heard Allow yourself to grow old, involuntarily, like when you let yourself be hugged.

that’s how it goes Audilia Dear for life. This year she will be 100 years old, if she doesn’t already have them. She has a very soft voice, very different from that brave spirit that always characterized her, very typical of the land where she was born and grew up, the Patagonian steppe. Where desolation abounds. Even so, that stage of life is the one that she evokes the most today.

Audilia was born and raised in the Quili Malal area (a few km from Naupa Huen), together with his fourteen brothers, raising sheep. He married at the age of 23 and raised his family. She worked his own farm in Mencué, always raising animals. There she had and raised seven children. Throughout his life he was responsible for cooking the lambs, a recurring menu in the area. It didn’t matter for how many people, if it was for a few diners on a daily day or on December 31, where the whole family got together -the seven children, the respective grandchildren and close-by-. There were never less than forty people and several animals on the spit, to be able to feed everyone.

Audilia’s house in Mencué, some time ago.

This ritual was able to do until recently. Age made it more and more difficult for him and he had to give up his place to his youngest son, Omar, who was the one who continued with the tasks in the fields.

Those who have seen Audilia roast lambs, no matter how many at a time, whether one or five, point out that they have never tasted lamb like the one she made. With unusual tranquility, she only needed a branch in her hand to direct the fire, she used very little firewood, always just enough, and her sweating forehead hardly even got wet.

With a complicit look and a sly smile, Audilia says that even the most experienced and Creole countrymen were surprised and admired her cooking techniques.

To the obvious question of why she always cooked the lambs, the answer was clear and concise. “Because my husband didn’t even know how to cook a grilled steak!”

His biography could well be summarized in a personal card. “The best roast lamb in the Río Negro steppe”.

Audilia with her mother, several decades ago.

The step by step to make the best roast lamb at home

What is the secret to making a good roast lamb?

Audilia, who blew out 99 candles last September 4, but according to her children’s calculations and some data from her birth certificate, she has already turned 100, admits: “One hundred is fine, then one hundred one, one hundred two, one hundred three… She’s already stubborn!” Audilia smiles, while her honey-colored eyes fill with mischief.

He clarifies that the first thing is to cut the “nasty” well to the trunk and then remove the garrones. Make a kind of “pocket” in the gates and put the hocks in there. In this way the shank does not dry out because it is in permanent contact with the fat of the body.

He emphatically emphasizes that when it comes to putting it on the fire, it is placed with the spit upright, at ninety degrees from the ground, not forty-five, and never put coals in the middle, never insist.

“Always first on the rib side. When you touch the loin and the heat has already passed to the other side, it is time to turn it around. To finish it, you have to lay it down for a while on the grill to finish browning it.”

Seasonings? Just fine salt. You have to wet it a little so that the salt sticks to the leather. It can be a finely chopped garlic clove and a little bit of black pepper.

And to do it on the grill? “Always on the grill, never on the grill!” makes it very clear. “It scorches, it is very dry.”

Young, Audilia at a family party, 1960s.

Audilia’s hand

Apparently, not only when cooking lamb, Audilia has a special hand and knows how to put the touch on it.

In his Mencué field he managed to set up a vegetable garden, with all the difficulties that this means in that place, such as the lack of water and fertile land. However, with a lot of work and dedication, he managed to grow vegetables near his house. And so, every time she prepared to make a preparation, such as a capon stew, or a stew, she counted on the instant collection of carrots, celery, onions and everything necessary to have the freshest possible products, giving her to any meal a unique flavor and aroma.

In short, gastronomy is that, a quality product, with good cooking methods, but above all, memories that appeal to good times, those perfect moments of happiness, which remain marked for the rest of life, and are summarized in a flavor, an aroma. As an example of this, we can take a cooked mate as a reference. Yes, a simple cooked mate.

Audilia, today.

“Speaking of mates, you know that I was only able to drink mate with a bombilla in front of my father when I was 14 years old. As a matter of respect, she called herself at the time. With my mom I did drink mate secretly, just the two of us. But 90 years ago, a child did not drink mate with a bombilla in front of his parents.

In times of shearing, groups of shearers came to the fields. A group of workers who visit the different establishments sold the sheep shearing service. Every time this happened in the Audilia field, she prepared a large pot of mate cocido for all the workers. But this generated an argument with one of her granddaughters. When it was time to serve her snack, made up of cooked mate, homemade bread and sweets, her little granddaughter would get angry with her because she asked her to drink the “lolombre” cooked mate. Audilia tried to explain to the girl that it was the same, cooked mate. But the granddaughter was not convinced, the “lolombre” cooked mate was much richer.

“Good mates allow us to see things in a better way”, he thinks.

View of an area of ​​the Audilia field in Mencué.

cook or singer

Would you have liked to be a professional cook? “Not really,” she replies.

“I really like cooking, it is a beautiful way to show love to the rest and to be able to bring the whole family together at the table. But really, when I was little I wanted to be a singer. My dad wouldn’t let me, but I love to sing.”dice.

He looks at the horizon with melancholy, a smile and gives us a few verses from his favorite song.

Several years, Audilia lives in Villa Obrera, in Roca, a neighborhood where she has the honor of being the oldest resident. On beautiful days he goes out to the sidewalk, sits down to watch who is passing by and to chat. Sight and hearing are still 100% perfect. His lucidity, impeccable.

“My life never lacked music,” Audilia recovers today.

From an Asturian father and a Chilean mother, he inherited tremendously beautiful eyes. His face has some folds, nothing deep, that the passage of time changes sometimes in one direction, sometimes in another. Serena. “My mother was always a serene woman,” says one of her children, Francisco, who lives with her. “And with a lot of humor,” he adds. “Never stop singing.” Is this the formula for personal well-being? “I like folklore, waltzes, tango,” she says.

As an almost hundred-year-old baqueana, as a good griller, in the farewell she says that every day that she gets a little older she always learns something new. For example? That when the fire is about to go out it starts to come from somewhere, who knows where, a certain air of sadness, that’s really ugly… “That’s why I always say that you have to take care of the fire. And in one, the inner fire must not go out either. And if there are too many ashes, you have to blow on the embers. With a breath, many times, everything is revived”.

Production: Horacio Lara, hlara@rionegro.com.ar

“I miss the field, my field,” says Audilia when interviewed by “Río Negro” this past week.





