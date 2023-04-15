Audix Releases PDX720 Signature Dynamic Microphone- midifan: We focus on computer music

Audix has introduced the PDX720 Professional Dynamic Studio Microphone, a top-of-the-line addition to their current portfolio of studio microphones. The PDX720 is designed for the most demanding studio recording engineers and producers, vocal recordings, high-end home studios, professional broadcasting and dubbing.

The PDX720 excels in lead and backing vocals as well as spoken language applications. Its sonic signature stems from AUDIX’s unique ability to produce natural, smooth vocals with great low-frequency extension even without active filtering.

The mic’s standard default gain levels eliminate the need for a dialogue pre-boost or cloud lifter. The PDX720 also features two unique three-position switches, enabling users to quickly modify the sound by adjusting low-cut and presence enhancement, minimizing the need for complex sound mix adjustments.

Audio engineer/theatre technician JC Fredrickson commented:

“My favorite is with all the switches in the ‘off’ position, the vocals sound more natural, it gives you a nice template to mix with, the treble is very silky and the bass extension is good, but without losing the Steady; very pleasing to the ear,”

In addition to being excellent for vocal recordings, the PDX720 is also a natural choice for drum and instrument recording, with warm lows and clear highs that produce great clarity without sounding harsh. The versatility of the PDX720 makes it a must-have for studio professionals and home recording use alike.

Features:

Transducer Type: Dynamic.

Frequency Response: 50Hz – 20kHz.

Pattern: Supercardioid.

Output impedance: 280 ohms.

Sensitivity: 1.9mV/Pa @ 1k.

Maximum sound pressure level: ≥135dB.

Power Requirements: None.

Connector: 3-pin XLRm.

Polarity: Positive pressure on the diaphragm produces a positive voltage on pin 2 of the output connector XLR.

Material/Finish: Aluminum/Black/Gold Finish.

Weight: 869 g.

Length: 212mm.

The new PDX720 is designed, machined, assembled and tested by Audix in Wilsonville, OR, USA. This microphone fully embodies the Audix philosophy of using the highest quality components and premium solid materials, ensuring reliability and avoiding any compromises, always delivering excellent sound quality. The PDX720 is the latest addition to already excellent AUDIX Studio microphones, such as the recently introduced A231 Condenser Vocal Microphone.

The PDX720 will be available in the US in early May and in the rest of the world in July.