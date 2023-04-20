Audulus version 4.1 adds new DSP node functionality

The modular audio environment application Audulus 4.1 update arrives, adding a new DSP node function that simplifies basic audio programming.

Audulus developer Taylor Holliday says DSP nodes allow you to write your own rudimentary DSP code, but it’s much easier than typical DSP programming because you don’t have to worry about crashes or how long many operations take.

In addition to the DSP node, Audulus 4.1 brings enhancements to the code editor, such as improved handling of parentheses and more efficient tabbing with default parameters.

The Audulus-DSP repository is a user-driven project, accessible on Github. Audulus officially encourages users of all experience levels to contribute to this project.

Audulus 4.1 is now available as a free download on the Mac and iPad app stores. The Wiring Editor is an in-app upgrade for $29.99.

App Store download link:

https://apps.apple.com/cn/app/audulus-4/id1592022030