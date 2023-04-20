Home » Audulus version 4.1 adds new DSP node functionality
Entertainment

Audulus version 4.1 adds new DSP node functionality

by admin
Audulus version 4.1 adds new DSP node functionality

The modular audio environment application Audulus 4.1 update arrives, adding a new DSP node function that simplifies basic audio programming.

Audulus developer Taylor Holliday says DSP nodes allow you to write your own rudimentary DSP code, but it’s much easier than typical DSP programming because you don’t have to worry about crashes or how long many operations take.

In addition to the DSP node, Audulus 4.1 brings enhancements to the code editor, such as improved handling of parentheses and more efficient tabbing with default parameters.

The Audulus-DSP repository is a user-driven project, accessible on Github. Audulus officially encourages users of all experience levels to contribute to this project.

Audulus 4.1 is now available as a free download on the Mac and iPad app stores. The Wiring Editor is an in-app upgrade for $29.99.

App Store download link:
https://apps.apple.com/cn/app/audulus-4/id1592022030

See also  THE HELLFREAKS - Third single from upcoming album

You may also like

The woman he invited to his house stole...

The original dubbing of the 87 version of...

Unstoppable blue dollar: sold at 429 pesos

Tiffany & Co. finally reopens the historic New...

“You are a marketing mother” she pointed out

Cutie Duo Officially Announces Wu Lei as the...

The Parco1923 fragrances are born from the plants...

They raid the apartment of the Brazilian model...

WeChat Mysteriously Updated Netizens Discovered a New Function:...

Euro blue today: minute by minute of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy