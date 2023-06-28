AUG TOYS New Product: Legendary Films Authorized “Dune” DL003 Paul Atreides Distilled Suit 1:6 Ratio Collection Doll_Freeman_Clothing_Styling

Original Title: AUG TOYS New Product: Legendary Films Authorized “Dune” DL003 Paul Atreides Distilled Suit 1:6 Ratio Collection Doll

Created jointly by American Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures, and directed by Denis Villeneuve, the new godfather of sci-fi films (director of “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049”), the legendary Hollywood sci-fi masterpiece “Dune” series. Based on Frank Herbert’s famous science fiction novel, Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Starring Zendaya, Chang Chen, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

Following “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049”, Denis Villeneuve once again presented the unprecedented sci-fi imagination to everyone.

The “Dune” series of movies this time are not only intense scenes of action and adventure, but also romantic poetry and meticulous performance of inner transformation of characters, perfectly taking into account commercial temperament and artistic level.

In “Dune”, in addition to the bloody war scenes, the protagonist Paul’s prophetic dreams appear many times, which endows Paul with deeper meaning and legendary color when facing life choices.

Duke Paul Atreides joined the Fremen and began to become their spiritual leader and train the army. Meanwhile, Paul tries to prevent a terrible but inevitable future he’s witnessing: a holy war in his name, spreading across the known universe.

“Dune” Paul Atreides Distilled Suit 1:6 Scale Collectible Doll Features:

AUG TOYS this time based on the shape and proportion of Paul Atreides in the movie “Dune”, created a body with a height of 31cm and more than 30 movable joints, which perfectly restored Paul’s body shape.

The gloomy temperament of the actor “Timothée Chalamet” is reflected through the delicate sculpting of the facial contours, and Paul, who is wearing a distilled suit made by the Freemans, shows an unusual charm.

This puppet-style costume makes him look stronger and more visually impactful, and the chiseled armor on his body seems to swear that this person is a leader worthy of others’ trust.

On the surface, the distilled suit, which looks simple, contains infinite design essence. Its streamlined shape skillfully strikes a balance between safety and elegance, and the simple and elegant appearance contributes to Paul’s majestic image. The material of the still suit feels very real, delicate and unique.

In terms of accessories and details, the elaborate work of the AUGTOYS team added many highlights to the whole outfit, making it more vivid, natural and full of charm.

The handsome design of Paul wearing a distilled suit not only makes Paul look stronger and majestic, but also fully demonstrates the high simulation, high fidelity, and high texture contained in this suit, which can meet the needs of collectors and toy lovers. need.

Product number: DL003

Product ratio: 1/6

Official price: 1480 yuan

Shipping time: 1st quarter of 2024

Product List:

-Basic head sculpt

-30 joints movable body

-6 replaceable glove hands including:

– One pair of natural gloved hands

– One pair of gloved hands

– One pair of fisting glove hands

clothing:

– A close-fitting Fremen stillsuit

– A sand-resistant cloak with built-in wire

– A mask that can be worn on the head, filter plug (Filt-Plug)

Accessories:

– A Combat Knife of the Atreides family, a belt with scabbard

-A Crysknife made by the Fremen from the fangs of sandworms

– A Freeman Survival Kit

– A shield switch

-Specially designed Arrakis desert-shaped platform and character nameplate

