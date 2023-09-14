Aung Sang Suu Kyi’s son fears for his health in prison and the violent crisis in Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — The youngest son of deposed Myanmar leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi says he has always avoided speaking to the media, but this time is different. He is increasingly concerned about the health of his imprisoned 78-year-old mother and the violent political crisis in Myanmar, which he describes as desperate.

“I would like to have some way to contact her to know that she is okay, because she doesn’t have access to her lawyer right now,” Kim Aris said Wednesday in a video interview with The Associated Press from her home in London.

“He does not have access to his personal doctors. No visitors are allowed, as far as I know. He is not even allowed to interact with the other prisoners, which means that he is basically under a form of solitary confinement.”

Suu Kyi was detained in 2021 when the military seized power from her democratically elected government. She has since been prosecuted and convicted on more than a dozen charges that her supporters believe were designed to keep her out of politics. She is serving a 27-year prison sentence.

The military coup was met with enormous resistance from the population, which was brutally repressed, giving rise to a bloody civil war in which thousands of people have died.

Aris, 46, said he has spent decades trying to avoid attention and any political activism, and “just trying to put my head down and get on with my family life.”

“I have always tried to avoid talking to the media and avoided social media my entire life. But the situation in Burma right now is absolutely desperate,” she said, using the old name for Myanmar. “The fact that I haven’t been allowed to communicate with my mother at all in two and a half years now” is another reason she has decided to speak out, she said.

Now he intervenes in social networks and plans to start a campaign to “raise awareness and raise funds for humanitarian purposes,” he said.

Aris said he has heard that his mother has been very sick, suffered from gum problems and could not eat. His information, he noted, comes from independent media in Myanmar and social media. The British Foreign Office and the International Red Cross have tried without success to find out more on her behalf, she said. She has tried to appeal to the Burmese military government, including his embassy in London, “but they don’t respond at all. “They don’t even open the door for me.”

This is not the first time Suu Kyi has been imprisoned. She spent nearly 15 years under house arrest under another military government beginning in 1989, the year after co-founding her National League for Democracy party. But she spent almost all of that time in her family home in Yangon, the country’s largest city, and she was not completely isolated.

“I realize that there are so many disasters and humanitarian crises around the world, and it is difficult for everyone to be exposed to that every day,” Aris said. “Burma is a country where we can change things very easily.”

“If just 2% of what has been given to the Ukrainian forces had been given to the resistance forces in Burma, the situation would be very different now,” he said. “So I hope that people around the world can come together and try to help the people in Burma so that we can put an end to this endless bloodshed.”

