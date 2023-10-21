AURALEE and TOKYO DESIGN STUDIO New Balance Launch Second Collection: NB Archive Remastered by AURALEE x TDS

AURALEE and TOKYO DESIGN STUDIO New Balance Launch Second Collection

Japanese fashion brand AURALEE and TOKYO DESIGN STUDIO New Balance have unveiled their second joint clothing series, titled “NB Archive Remastered by AURALEE x TDS.” This collaboration aims to revamp and reimagine classic New Balance sportswear from the perspective of AURALEE.

The second series of this project features a range of eye-catching pieces. One notable item is the hooded jacket, made with a nylon half zipper that offers excellent waterproofing and wrinkle resistance. The loose silhouette allows for versatile styling, and the back is adorned with the representative brand logo. The jacket is available in navy blue and olive green and is accompanied by matching trousers.

Another standout piece is the navy blue and brown half-zip stand-up collar top. Crafted from highly elastic recycled polyester plush material, this top is not only easy to clean but also boasts a classic New Balance logo that has never been used before. It can be paired with matching trousers for a coordinated look.

Additionally, the collection includes two types of long-sleeved cotton T-shirts that have undergone a special washing process, resulting in a retro texture.

The “NB Archive Remastered by AURALEE x TDS” second collection is priced between ¥15,400 and ¥49,500 yen. Interested readers can find the collection on official designated channels starting October 28. Make sure to keep an eye out for these unique and stylish pieces from this latest collaboration.

