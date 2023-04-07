Home Entertainment AURALEE x New Balance RC30 New Joint Series Shoes Debut
AURALEE x New Balance RC30 New Joint Series Shoes Debut

Japanese fashion brand AURALEE once again joined hands with New Balance to launch a new RC30 joint series of shoes. This time, the two sides brought together two styles of “Hunter Green” and “Tan”. In addition to drawing inspiration from the original New Balance Trackster, AURALEE replaced the overall upper with high-quality suede material, and the monochrome color scheme is also Add a touch of minimalist texture to ensure a variety of casual styles can be mastered.

The AURALEE x New Balance RC30 joint series will be available on AURALEE and New Balance official websites on April 14, KITH Tokyo, DSMG E-SHOP, T-HOUSE New Balance, New Balance Roppongi 19:06 and other designated channels and SSENSE, Mr Porter, END and other e-commerce companies will also be on sale, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

