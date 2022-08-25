A special license to drive Ferraris, and hypercars in general. This is the last thought of Australian politicians, after the death of a teenager in South Australia, hit by a Lamborghini Huracan.





The case (but it happened a couple of years ago actually) led to a lengthy discussion over the country Down Under, and now the Prime Minister of Australia, Peter Malinauskas, wants new legislation for future supercar owners in Australia. southern.





A new driver’s license scheme, to be precise, which requires buyers of high-speed vehicles to first complete a mandatory training course in order to access a new license.

The legislation has yet to be approved and, if it were, it would imply that those interested in purchasing a supercar pass a series of tests before obtaining the specific license that allows them to sit in the driver’s seat.





“A high-powered elite sports car like a Lamborghini, when used, requires a high degree of driver training,” said Malinauskas. “And so it needs to be tested even before the purchase of the vehicle takes place, to ensure it has the ability to drive the car in a way that doesn’t compromise the safety of other road users or pedestrians in South Australia.