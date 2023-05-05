Australian PM to pledge allegiance to king, wants president

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he will declare allegiance to England’s King Charles III at his coronation despite believing Australia should have its own head of state.

Albanese voted in favor in the failed 1999 referendum to have an Australian citizen replace the British monarchy as head of state. He said he accepted that most Australians would opt for the country to remain a constitutional monarchy rather than become a republic and he will reflect that sentiment when he attends the king’s coronation in London on Saturday.

“I have not changed my position on the matter and I have made it very clear. I want to see an Australian as Australia’s head of state,” Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“That doesn’t mean you can’t have respect for the institution, which is the system of government that we have,” he said. “And I believe that as Australian Prime Minister I have a particular responsibility to represent the nation in a way that respects constitutional agreements”.

The Australian Republic Movement, which advocates for the country to become a republic, has urged Albanese to remain silent when the Archbishop of Canterbury invites “all who wish” among those present at Westminster Abbey to swear allegiance to the king.

But Albanese indicated that he would follow protocol with the oath, although his office did not say whether the president would pledge or swear allegiance to the king.

“I think as an Australian prime minister, people expect me not to go to the king’s coronation to create controversy,” Albanese said.

Australia’s eclectic delegation to the event includes Governor General David Hurley — the late Elizabeth II’s representative in the country — and all six state governors. The group will be led by women’s soccer star Sam Kerr, who plays for London’s Chelsea, by pioneering postpunk musician Nick Cave and comedian Adam Hills.

As a coronation gift, the Australian government will donate A$10,000 ($6,700) to a charity dedicated to the conservation of the endangered western ground parakeet, a local bird.

Albanese has ruled out calling a referendum on the monarchy during his first three-year term.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

