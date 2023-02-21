Over the course of four years, Barbara Shaffer completed the full restoration of the old council hall of Bendigo Town Hall, including the murals. She was responsible for restoring the delicate gilt frescoes in the 120-year-old main hall. Taken in Bendigo, Victoria, Australia in September 2010. (David Field/Bendigo Magazine)

[The Epoch Times, February 12, 2023]Editor’s note: Margaret Trey, a doctor of psychological counseling from the University of South Australia and a writer, published an article titled “Falun Gong” in 2016 after 13 years of research on Falun Gong. Mindful Practice: Leading to Health and a Higher Level of Meditation”, explores the Buddhist practice method-Falun Gong’s miraculous fitness effects from a scientific perspective.

The Chinese version of this book is now available. In the book, she conducts a sample survey of respondents from more than 30 countries who practice Falun Gong with more than a dozen different identities, and compares them with the “non-practice group”. One of the results showed that 76% of practitioners considered their health to be excellent, compared to only 19% of non-practitioners.

Dr. Trey found that most practitioners think that cultivating mind is more important than practicing movements. In addition to practicing exercises, they repeatedly read the book “Zhuan Falun” by Master Li Hongzhi, the founder of Falun Gong. “, cultivating the heart to be kind, putting others first and then me.

She also collected paranormal cases, one of which was Barbara Schafer. She was born in Poland and moved to Australia. She is a painter and has been engaged in the restoration of ancient architectural murals for more than three decades. On November 11, 2003, she was restoring a painting on the ceiling of an Orthodox church near Melbourne when she lost her balance and fell from a height of seven meters. She was seriously injured in many places and after practicing Falun Gong, she fully recovered within four months.

This article is the second part of the first chapter of the Chinese version of Dr. Trey’s “The Practice of Mindfulness in Falun Gong”, which tells the story of her encounter with Barbara Shaffer.

Continuing from the previous article: Australian psychologists published a book exploring the miraculous fitness effects of Falun Gong (Part 1)

Chapter One

rendezvous

We must close our eyes and see in new ways…

This is our innate awareness, but few of us put it into practice.

——Ancient Greek philosopher Plotinus

The accident changed Barbara’s life forever. She was 50 years old that year and was enjoying the joy of her artistic career. She was born and raised in Poland, where she spent seven years studying art before leaving the communist country to settle in Australia, more than three decades later. She has opened a studio in Australia for over twenty years. Barbara devoted herself to her career, and like many Australian immigrant families, there were both achievements and hardships. She is passionate about preserving and restoring historic buildings. She often works alone, on a high scaffolding for a long time, carefully repairing the murals and ceiling paintings on ancient buildings. Her major works include the Australia New Zealand Banking Group Building, the 19th century British, Scottish and Australian Banking buildings on Melbourne’s bustling Green Street, and the Melbourne Parliamentary Library. Two years before the accident, she started restoring the 120-year-old Bendigo Town Hall. Using her experience and artistic skills, Barbara restores these ancient buildings to their former glory.

Thirteen years ago, on November 11, 2003, Barbara was working alone in the Macedonian Orthodox Church, restoring a ceiling painting on the roof. She had just returned to work after a brief lunch and needed to climb onto a chair atop the scaffolding. She thought, “Oh, it’s only a minute,” so she didn’t fasten the safety rail. When the handle was extended an inch more, she lost her balance and fell headfirst from a height of 23 feet (7 meters). “I reached out to cushion, and the last thing I heard was my head hitting the concrete,” Barbara said. She doesn’t remember anything after that. She didn’t know how long she had been unconscious on the cold ground in front of the portrait of the Virgin Mary. “I must have been lying there for hours.” Because she fell shortly after returning to work at 1 o’clock, and it was past 5 pm when she was lying in the hospital.

Barbara said she woke up in a pool of blood. She realized she needed to call for help, and the closest phone to her was at the church office. Miraculously, she staggered for 20 meters and called an ambulance herself. When I asked her how she did it, she shook her head and said, “I don’t know, I knew I needed help.”

She went on to say, “My right knee is twisted in the opposite direction and in all directions, and I can only walk very slowly, one step at a time.” I couldn’t help but ask, “Doesn’t it hurt?” Barbara shook her head and said, “I I didn’t feel scared, I was very calm, like recovering from a near-death experience. I just focused on one goal, reached the office, and called for help.” After arriving at the office, Barbara said, she knocked the microphone off the stand. Get down and call 911 with a stiff finger. “It wasn’t easy, and I felt like something was moving in my head,” she said. “I found out later that my skull was fractured in several places, the bridge of my nose and sinuses were crushed, and my upper gum was completely broken in three places. My hands Comminuted fractures, bare bones.” As she described multiple traumas, I was filled with disbelief, wondering how she could have gotten up and walked so far by herself to call an ambulance.

My heart was churning with confusion, filled with all kinds of thoughts and questions, and my mind was like being hit by a tsunami. I’ve tried my best to piece this information together and make sense of it. I told myself, “Anything is possible. Didn’t I hear about the power of the mind, and about ‘Mind over Matter’?

“For example, a mother witnessed her child being run over by a car, rushed over frantically, and used superhuman strength to lift the car and pull the child out.” Barbara’s voice pulled me from the inner turmoil to the dead of night. cafeteria. By this time the chatter and the sound of cups and plates in the dining room had died down.

Barbara said, “I knew I had to call for help.” Without saying a word, I stared into her sea-blue eyes, which melted my doubts. I heard her firmly say that she is destined to survive, overcome this difficulty, and embark on the path of practicing Falun Gong. She also surprised the paramedics by trying to walk towards the ambulance when it arrived. They persuaded her to lie on a stretcher. “They asked me if I needed painkillers, and I said ‘no’. But they gave me an injection and put me to sleep.” Barbara said with a smile, she must have looked terrible at the time. “Before the operation, I wanted to look at myself in the mirror, but the doctors at the Royal Melbourne Hospital refused.”

My mind left the world, even my surroundings, until the sound of the glass brought me back to reality. The restaurant was almost empty, except for the bartender who said we could sit as long as we wanted. It’s past midnight and we have to catch a flight to New York in the morning. However, my heart still desires to hear the whole story – the process of full recovery through Falun Gong. Barbara kindly agreed to continue the conversation. I have done many interviews on the subject of Falun Gong, but this interview was completely different, unprepared and completely impromptu. “Falun Gong eliminated all pain or trouble, including all postoperative pain and complications, and helped me fully recover,” Barbara said. During our conversation, Barbara never had a shadow of doubt. She is unwavering in her beliefs. This practice has completely changed her life and brought her physical and spiritual health.

While we were talking, the bartender walked around making sure we were aware of his presence. My researcher instincts kicked in again, asking one question after another. “When did you start practicing? Did you read the book first or do the exercises first?” Although Barbara’s answer relieved my hunger and thirst for a while, it immediately provoked more confusion.

“Seven weeks after the operation, I started to do the exercises first. At that time, I was still wearing a belt, like a walking mummy.” Barbara answered me with Polish humor. I smiled and tried to picture Barbara wrapped in ribbons—head, face, arms, hands, fingers, and knees. I then asked, “And what happened?” “To my surprise, I felt so good, I couldn’t believe it.” Barbara’s eyes widened, as if still in disbelief. With a smile on her face, she raised her hands and made gestures. She said emphatically, “My God, I need to practice Falun Gong more.” Although her body was still stiff and her movements were inconvenient, practicing the exercises relieved her long-term pain and encouraged her to continue practice. At the time she didn’t know how long this good feeling would last, but she didn’t care, it worked and relieved the pain. Although she is diligent in practicing the exercises, she seems to be fulfilling her obligations. Although it is inconvenient to move around wearing a belt, in any case, practicing the exercises is better than taking painkillers and making you drowsy.

Just as she used a paintbrush to restore the murals of an ancient building to its former glory, a strange book made Barbara fully recovered (it was summer 2014). This book not only restored her body, but also inspired her to find the true meaning of life and led her to a new path in life. Barbara said that the most amazing experience in practicing Falun Gong was when she read Zhuan Falun, the main book of Falun Gong.

“After two weeks of practicing, my friend told me that I must read this book!” At first, she was skeptical. “The accident affected my eyesight, and I don’t understand why I have to read this book,” Barbara said with a smile. But since practicing the exercises has relieved her pain, she thinks she might as well listen to her friends’ advice. Because the accident caused her eyes to lose focus, she had a hard time reading on the first day, and it was difficult for her to read the words clearly. But she kept going, just like walking to the church office to call an ambulance on the day of the accident.

The next day, she noticed that her eyesight had improved and she was reading faster. She finished the first lecture and started reading the second. She was deeply attracted by the contents of the book and could hardly release it. When the third day passed, a wonderful thing happened. Barbara felt as if there was energy, like a strong current, flowing from her fingers to her arms. “It took away all the pain, post-surgery problems – spinal fluid leaks, even ringing in the ears. It was a weird buzzing in the ears that never stopped, like heavy machinery in a printing factory. It all went away and never came back Pass.” When she paused, the two of us looked at each other in silence. She continued, “At the time, I knew miracles were happening, but it was unbelievable.” As she read the book, she understood the reasons for her miraculous recovery.

Four months after the accident, Barbara was back on the scaffolding, doing the work she loved again.

When I asked, Barbara firmly replied, “No, I have no fear of going back to work, and I don’t have a fear of heights.” At the same time, she also participated in motorcycle races with her husband. “Just need a bigger helmet,” she adds breezyly. She is fully fit and is now working on the second phase of the Bendigo Town Hall restoration project. She had spent two years restoring another room in the building before the accident. The project required long hours of tedious work. Not “a job for the faint of heart,” Barbara said. She must tirelessly scrape off layers of ancient paint to reveal the original colors and patterns layer by layer. Such complex work took her another two years, most of which was spent on high scaffolding. She often had to stand upright to restore ornate pictures or decorative borders on hall ceilings.

Order the Chinese version of the book:

European and American traditional Chinese version

Amazon Kindle Digital Edition

Epub e-book

blog to

Xiuwei Bookstore

Sanmin Bookstore

Eslite Bookstore

reading life

(to be continued)

Responsible editor: Li Jiesi#