Home » Australian surf brand The Critical Slide Society opens its first domestic offline store in Xiamen
Entertainment

Australian surf brand The Critical Slide Society opens its first domestic offline store in Xiamen

by admin
Australian surf brand The Critical Slide Society opens its first domestic offline store in Xiamen

The Critical Slide Society, a surf brand from Australia, opened its first physical store in China in Xiamen. In 2009, The Critical Slide Society (TCSS), a surf community composed of creative people such as surfers, photographers, musicians and filmmakers, was formally established, and then developed into a surf lifestyle brand, aiming to express the yearning for waves and An exploration of the culture of surfing roots. The Critical Slide store opened in Xiamen this time, in addition to displaying branded clothing and surfing equipment, also has a drink area such as special blends and nitrogen Cold Brew coffee in the store. The brand new 23SS series The Higher Ground will also usher in its first offline display .

Critical Slide Xiamen Branch
No. 705, Hexiang West Road, Siming District, Xiamen City, Fujian Province

See also  Imam on trial in Turin: he denied his wife TV and prevented her from making any decisions

You may also like

The Government includes new products in the agricultural...

PIAGET Possession Time Comes and Turns Series Palace...

sold more than 100 thousand tickets in less...

This second, close to you Tiffany 520 limited-time...

Hombre agrede to former prime minister Italian Giuseppe...

Ecuadorian bonds rise encouraged by the agreement with...

Myths and truths about intestinal discomfort that became...

Bonus: Free Yamaha CS-80 emulation plug-in JS80P download

Elections 2023: the Humanist Party in Córdoba, in...

AJH Synths Ƴ MiniMod KeyzһԴ Minimoog Eurorack ̺ϳ

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy