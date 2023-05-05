Australian surf brand The Critical Slide Society opens its first domestic offline store in Xiamen

The Critical Slide Society, a surf brand from Australia, opened its first physical store in China in Xiamen. In 2009, The Critical Slide Society (TCSS), a surf community composed of creative people such as surfers, photographers, musicians and filmmakers, was formally established, and then developed into a surf lifestyle brand, aiming to express the yearning for waves and An exploration of the culture of surfing roots. The Critical Slide store opened in Xiamen this time, in addition to displaying branded clothing and surfing equipment, also has a drink area such as special blends and nitrogen Cold Brew coffee in the store. The brand new 23SS series The Higher Ground will also usher in its first offline display .

Critical Slide Xiamen Branch

No. 705, Hexiang West Road, Siming District, Xiamen City, Fujian Province