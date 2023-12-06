AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE – announce first album in 10 years

AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE returns with their first album in almost 10 years, “Quad Brutal” will be released on February 23, 2024 via Napalm Records. Another single, “Don’t Be Lazy”, is online.

After an absence of almost 10 years, the world‘s most brutal band recently returned with a brand new single, “No Pain No Gain,” while also announcing a new album. Today, AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE – the unmissable project from AS I LAY DYING frontman Tim Lambesis – are pleased to finally announce their first new album in a decade, Quad Brutal, due out on February 23, 2024 via Napalm Records.

Featuring 10 tracks of thrash extremity and sprint-worthy speed, Quad Brutal will leave listeners wanting more straight away – ready for endless repeats and missing out on nothing (except maybe leg day). In historic AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE fashion, Quad Brutal is supported by a number of guests on each track – in addition to vocal contributions from Dany Lambesis (HELLBØRN), the tracks on Quad Brutal are boosted by professional bodybuilders and vocalists Craig Golias and Rob Bailey, vocalist Ricky Hoover (Ov Sulfur, ex-Suffokate), guitar virtuosos Angel Vivaldi, Clayton King, Brandon Richter (Bleeding Through), Joey Alarcon (Wolves at the Gate, Born Through Fire) and many more. Oh, and Ahhnold himself, of course!

Get a taste of Quad Brutal now with another brand new single, “Don’t Be Lazy,” released today along with a muscle-packing music video. Again featuring guest vocals from pro bodybuilder Craig Golias, the death-meets-metalcore burner explodes with colossal power – calling on all gym bros to pull their weight and give it their all…or else!

Tim Lambesis says about “Don’t Be Lazy”:

„I can proudly say that ‚Don’t Be Lazy‘ is the least brutal song on Quad Brutal because it’s still crushing, ramping up to 280 bpm, and features the largest human to ever scream into a microphone. Ahhnold wanted me to create an anthem that even the biggest idiots in the gym can remember so they don’t forget to re-rack their weights. Other than that, there’s NOTHING LEFT to say. Don’t put other people THROUGH STRUGGLE in re-racking your weights.“

Watch the new music video for “Don’t Be Lazy.”

AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE started out 15 years ago as a one-man band and triumphed in 2008 with their debut album “Total Brutal” as the latest obsession in the metal scene. After releasing two more acclaimed albums in 2009 and 2014, the one-man band did the impossible – they broke up. After a decade of recovery and rebirth, and with the help of good friends by his side, Lambesis finally felt inspired to work on new music for the project, which now turned out to be Quad Brutal – replete with the band’s heaviest, most breakneck riffing , Non – Stop the pounding rhythms and Ahhnold-approved ferocity already!

Absolute units like the relentless debut single “No Pain No Gain,” the pounding “Get Down,” the apocalyptic harbinger “Judgment Day” and the massive “I Never Quit” blast and groove with unrivaled fury, while death metalcore burners like ” Destroy The Machines”, “MeatGrinder” and “Don’t Be Lazy” explode with the colossal power of Ahhnold himself. At the other end of the weight bench are big and confident hits like “Conquer” and “Hey Bro Can You Spot Me?” The brutality without sacrificing melody will amaze fans of Lambesis’ other projects.

AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE is ready to climb back to the top of its weight class – with Quad Brutal packing more punch than Mr. Universe himself!

Tim Lambesis’s on Quad Brutal:

„Being commissioned by The Govournator to sonically encompass the brutality of 80s action, bodybuilding, and judgment day into one album is a task that comes with great responsibility. First, I had to make it brutal of course. Then, I had to make sure to include choruses so that people don’t forget the great wisdom of Ahhnold’s words. And since it’s the fourth album, I had to really work on my quad strength at the gym to someday be ready to carry the weight of the world from the album cover when it’s passed along to me someday. The result is an album that is much more diverse than any ADM album I’ve written, and in the spectrum of heavy, it is the most brutal by a long shot when you hear all 10 songs.“

„Quad Brutal“ track listing:

1. No Pain No Gain (feat. Craig Golias, Angel Vivaldi)

2. Conquer (feat. HELLBØRN, Clayton King)

3. Hey Bro Can You Spot Me? (feat. Craig Golias, Alarcon)

4. Judgment Day (feat. Ov Sulfur)

5. Everybody Pities The Weak (feat. HELLBØRN)

6. Don’t Be Lazy (feat. Craig Golias)

7. Get Down (feat. Craig Golias)

8. Destroy The Machines (feat. Dany Lambesis)

9. MeatGrinder (feat. HELLBØRN)

10. I Never Quit (feat. Kill ROB Bailey, Craig Golias, Bleeding Through)

Band-Links:

The post AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE – Announce first album in 10 years appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Facebook

X

