AUTARKH

Emergent

(Industrial | Avantgarde)

Label: Season Of Mist

Format: (LP)

Release: 10.11.2023

AUTARKH emerged from the ashes of DODECAHEDRON a few years ago because they no longer wanted to continue in this way after the tragic death of their singer Michiel Eiknaar in 2019. Their debut “Form In Motion” was immediately well received by critics and fans in 2021. Now follows “Emergent”, the second work by this extraordinary band from the Netherlands.

Spherical sounds, industrial atmosphere, shimmering riffs and emotional vocals greet us in the 7-minute “Open Focus”, which immediately captures us and draws us into the sound world of AUTARKH. Michel Nienhuis, who played the guitar with the previous band, also took the microphone and is also supported by David Luiten (INFERUM). And so the four men create further sound worlds of this kind with their very own mix, which are sometimes more avant-garde, sometimes more close to (post)black metal, but always create an incomparably sterile industrial atmosphere. The tracks don’t always go as well as the opener and so the following “Strife”, where the vocals are somewhat reminiscent of FEAR FACTORY, makes it harder to get into it properly. But somehow the cool, sterile sound always makes you feel like you’re being followed by the Terminator.

The sludgy “Duhka” also has this feeling, but for long stretches the track seems more like a sound collage than a real song. “Refocus” is intense and in the direction of Devin Townsend, and “Aperature” with its a capella interlude can only be seen as an interlude to the math-rocking “Eye Of Horus”.

You can see that diving into “Emergent” is not easy, because the tracks are simply different than what the average listener is used to. However, it is worth immersing yourself in this complex, interesting and intensive work. Every song is different and a new challenge and yet everything fits together wonderfully and is wonderfully rounded off by the haunting and anthemic “Ka”.

Tracklist „Emergent“:

1. Open Focus

2. Strife

3.Duhkha

4. Trek

5. Refocus

6. Aperture

7. Eye Of Horus

8. Countless Kaleidoscopes

9. The

Total playing time: 47:33

Band-Links:

