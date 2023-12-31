Authoritarianism curbs freedom of expression

Democracy is practicable when there are strong institutions and an independent press. Journalism is an indispensable piece to prevent the advance of authoritarian ideas that prefer an addicted press, reject all criticism and base a good part of their political wealth on that denial. We have already seen it in authoritarian regimes, closer to dictatorships than to governments based on respect for democratic representation.

It is a challenge for those of us who practice independent journalism to prevent this undemocratic behavior from prospering and obtaining some degree of support from society. It is the obligation of those of us who exercise this profession to base our positions on behaviors that support democratic principles. A good example of what should not be done in the media is to reproduce statements or government decisions contrary to the democratic system without a critical analysis to accompany that information to give it the value it deserves.

In an article published in the Global Investigative Journalism Network, Dariela Sosa, a Venezuelan journalist currently residing in Argentina, pointed out in 2022: “It is easier to measure the impact of journalistic information in democratic countries. There, institutions and rulers are more likely to change in the face of evidence of corruption or mismanagement. In authoritarian countries – in the absence of the rule of law and democratic processes – these actors do not feel the same pressure. It can be discouraging as the status quo prevails. Furthermore, media outlets that dare to publish information against the government are more likely to be attacked.”

The researcher Víctor Meza, now deceased, wrote that “in totalitarian, or simply authoritarian, regimes, the relationship between power and the press runs vertically, either through the harsh principle of ‘order and command’ or through the less eloquent of the discreet but iron censorship.” And he added: “Power draws the line that marks the limit of permissiveness in the press, establishes the rules of the game and is directly concerned with their strict compliance. The press, in such a situation, stops being a counterpower and becomes an appendage of power. It transforms into its opposite and, abandoning its supervisory and critical spirit, is reduced to fulfilling the function of propagandist for the regime.”

I must clarify that in Argentina such extremes have not been reached, for now. However, there are alarming signs both in sectors of the Government (for example, not providing interviews to journalists or media that maintain a critical attitude towards official measures) and in followers more or less fanatical about the President and his behavior. It is a natural right in democracy to defend principles, but it ceases to be a right when measures are taken by those in power that restrict the free exercise of freedom of expression.

In the work of Víctor Meza, the relationship between journalism and power in democratic systems occupies an important space: “The press must contribute to building the new democratic political culture to benefit from it, cleaning up the old relationship with power and opening a new space where professional independence is a condition, rather than an obstacle, for democratic construction, that is, for the consolidation of new political power. And thus, by promoting the democratization of power, the press at the same time stimulates its own internal democratization, in the same way that, by preserving the values ​​of traditional and authoritarian political culture, it invalidates its intrinsic condition as a controlling and vigilant counterpower in the new democratic space that society is creating.”

