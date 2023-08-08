Home » Authorities refer cases of unruly passengers on flights to the FBI
Entertainment

Authorities refer cases of unruly passengers on flights to the FBI

by admin
Authorities refer cases of unruly passengers on flights to the FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities in the United States said Tuesday they have referred 22 cases of unruly passengers on flights to the FBI for consideration of criminal charges.

The allegations include sexual assault on female passengers, attacks on flight attendants, attempts to break into the cockpit, making terroristic threats and smoking in restrooms.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the incidents date back to 2021 and reach April of this year.

The FAA can request fines of up to $37,000, but it lacks the authority to bring criminal charges, which is why it refers some cases to the FBI.

The peak of incidents occurred in 2021, when the obligation to use face masks was in force, later repealed. The number dropped to 2,500 last year and less than 1,200 so far this year.

The FAA said it has referred more than 270 cases to the FBI since the end of 2021.

See also  Fast-paced multiplayer competitive game "Harry Potter: Quidditch Champion" will be available on PC and console platforms

You may also like

International cat day: how to prevent diseases

Luis Miguel Announces Expanded 2024 Tour Dates in...

“If you brought it, daddy…”

Erika Buenfil’s New Project Sparks Speculation about her...

These plates that imitate the style of Argentine...

Euro blue today: minute by minute of this...

In Río Negro, the STJ rejected the protection...

Luis Miguel Announces Expanded Tour Dates in the...

“I Passed the Storm”: The First Anti-Domestic Violence...

Manifattura Paoloni celebrates 40 years and invests in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy