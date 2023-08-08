Authorities refer cases of unruly passengers on flights to the FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities in the United States said Tuesday they have referred 22 cases of unruly passengers on flights to the FBI for consideration of criminal charges.

The allegations include sexual assault on female passengers, attacks on flight attendants, attempts to break into the cockpit, making terroristic threats and smoking in restrooms.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the incidents date back to 2021 and reach April of this year.

The FAA can request fines of up to $37,000, but it lacks the authority to bring criminal charges, which is why it refers some cases to the FBI.

The peak of incidents occurred in 2021, when the obligation to use face masks was in force, later repealed. The number dropped to 2,500 last year and less than 1,200 so far this year.

The FAA said it has referred more than 270 cases to the FBI since the end of 2021.

