Authority in marriage, anti-libertarianism, the scapular and more

Authority in marriage, anti-libertarianism, the scapular and more

Nov 23, 2021

This episode contains clips of highlights from episodes 45 and
47-49 of the Catholic Culture Podcast.

Episode 45—Libertarianism vs. Natural Law on Private Property

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-45-libertarianism-vs-natural-law-on-private-property/

Episode 47—Our Lady’s Habit: Wearing and Loving the Brown
Scapular—Fr. Justin Cinnante, O.Carm.
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-47-our-ladys-habit-wearing-and-loving-brown-scapular-fr-justin-cinnante-ocarm/

Episode 48—Authority and Submission as Gift in Christian
Marriage—Mary Stanford
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-48-authority-and-submission-as-gift-in-christian-marriage-mary-stanford/

Episode 49—A Catholic Composer in Queen Elizabeth’s Court, Pt.
I—Kerry McCarthy
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-49-catholic-composer-in-queen-elizabeths-court-pt-i-kerry-mccarthy/

